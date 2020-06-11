Xiaomi is all set to launch is much anticipated wearable product, the Mi Band 5 in the Chinese market. The company is scheduled to launch the wearable in a launch event a couple of hours later. However, just hours before the launch, almost all aspects of the upcoming product have surfaced online. These include the pricing information, specifications, features, and even the new magnetic charging mechanism. Most of the information available is similar to what we have seen in the past including the pricing. These details come just days after the company posted teasers to hype up the upcoming launch. Let’s check everything new regarding the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 here before the official unveiling. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Band 5 official image confirms NFC payments, new band option and exercise tracking feature

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 specifications, pricing, and more surface online

According to multiple reports, the wearable will feature upgrades in seven different sections. First up, the upcoming version will feature a larger 1.2-inch OLED display from the current 0.95-inch size. The official poster notes that the device will also feature "professional sensors" but we are not sure what that means. Other features include SpO2sensor, support for 11 professional sports modes, NFC with UnionPay QuickPass support, and period tracking. The poster also noted that the device will feature a remote shutter this time. It is also likely that the company will bring the NFC model to markets outside China with support for MasterCard and Google Pay.

Previous reports have already hinted that the device will feature support for Amazon Alexa voice assistant. Beyond this, the company also teased a new magnetic charging dock system on the Mi Band 5. One of the posters also showcased the internal hardware layout of the components inside the band along with new charging contacts.

The redesigned charging mechanism also means that users don’t have to take the main module out of the strap. This allows Xiaomi to make a better wearable design where they can work on making the overall quality better instead of worrying about the main tracking module. Another report noted that the device was already available for pre-order on GizTop.com and JD.com. Last but not least, the official pricing of the Mi Band 5 also leaked online. As per the information, the device will go on sale for 189 RMB or about Rs. 2,000.