Xiaomi Mi Band 6, Mi AX9000 Gaming Wi-Fi router launched: Price, specs

Xiaomi Mi Band 6, the company’s new fitness band and Mi Band 5’s successor has been launched at Xiaomi’s Mega Launch 2021 event today. The smart band looks identical to the previous iteration, but the Chinese brand has added a few upgrades on the new Mi Band 6 including a slightly bigger AMOLED display, 15 extra workout modes, new cartoon-themed watch faces, etc. Alongside the fitness tracker, Xiaomi has also introduced its new AX9000 gaming WiFi-router. Here are all the details.

Xiaomi Mi Band 6 price, availability

The all-new Xiaomi Mi Band 6 has been launched for a price of Yuan 229 (roughly Rs 2,600). Xiaomi has introduced a special edition with an NFC chip on board which has been priced at Yuan 279 (roughly Rs 3,100). As for the availability, Xiaomi hasn’t shared the sales timeline yet.

Xiaomi Mi Band 6 features, specs

Talking about the features, the Mi Band 6 now boasts a slightly bigger AMOLED display. It features a 1.56-inch full-touch AMOLED panel instead of a 1.1-inch AMOLED screen found on the Mi Band 5. The display has a pixel density of 326ppi. The band offers over 30 workout modes, and 6 auto-detection fitness tracking modes including indoor running, walking, treadmill running among others.

The band has 50m water resistance and includes 24×7 real-time heart rate monitor and SpO2 sensor for blood oxygen level detection. The Mi Band 6 sports over 130+ watch faces and include three SpongeBob-themed watch faces as well. In terms of backup, Xiaomi claims that the new Mi Band 6 will be able to deliver up to 14 days of battery life on a single charge. The band comes with a magnetic-pin charging solution. The new fitness from Xiaomi will arrive in eight colour options- White, Brown, Black, Blue, Orange, Yellow, Green, and Silver colour.

Xiaomi Mi AX9000 gaming WiFi router

The new Mi AX9000 gaming WiFi router features WiFi-6 standards and it is powered by a Hexa-core Qualcomm (4 CPU + 2NPU) chipset. The tri-band router supports 2.4 and 5G bands and sport dedicated gaming frequency, and 12 signal amplifiers. The router has a bandwidth of 160Hz (4×4) and supports MU-MIMO and OFDMA which means it can support connectivity for up to 16 devices.

Qualcomm processor chipped in, it can offer speeds of up to 4,084Mbps based on the frequency. Designed in an octagonal shape, Xiaomi has embedded X-shaped pattern LED lights on top of it. The new Mi AX9000 has a range of up to 12 meters. It has been launched for a price of Yuan 999 which translates to around Rs 11,100 after translation.