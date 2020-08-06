comscore Xiaomi Mi Beard Trimmer 1C launched for Rs 999, first sale today at 4PM
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Mi Beard Trimmer 1C launched for Rs 999, first sale today at 4PM
News

Xiaomi Mi Beard Trimmer 1C launched for Rs 999, first sale today at 4PM

News

Xiaomi Mi Beard Trimmer 1C will be available for order starting today, August 6, 4:00 PM on mi.com and Flipkart. It will also be available across our Mi Homes, Mi Studios and all retail outlets soon.

  • Published: August 6, 2020 1:50 PM IST
Xiaomi-Mi-Beard-Trimmer-India

Xiaomi has launched its new trimmer in India – the Mi Beard Trimmer 1C. It is priced at Rs 999. Xiaomi Mi Beard Trimmer 1C will be available for order starting today, August 6, 4:00 PM on mi.com and Flipkart. It will also be available across Mi Homes, Mi Studios and all retail outlets soon. Also Read - Xiaomi rolls out stable MIUI 11 update for Redmi 8 and 8A

The company has also partnered with the brand ‘The Man Company’ to creat an exclusive “Your Salon At Home” kit which will have MI Trimmer, The Man Company Almond & Thyme Beard Oil and Almond & Thyme Beard Wash. First 500 customers ordering Xiaomi Mi Beard Trimmer 1C will also get 25 percent off on all products of The Man Company available on their website. Also, Xiaomi will be selling ‘Your Salon At Home’ kit exclusively on Flipkart starting today August 6, 4:00 PM at Rs 1,498. Also Read - Xiaomi Independence Day sale: Deals on Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon, Mi Band 4, Redmi K20 Pro and more

Xiaomi forayed into the men’s grooming category last year and have received a great response to it across our channels. With the learnings from the last year, we are now looking to offer the same blend of quality and innovations at a more accessible price point. Equipped with self-sharpening blades, a long-lasting battery along with an LED battery indicator, Mi Beard Trimmer 1C is a one-stop solution to a variety of grooming challenges. We’re confident that this product will appeal to our existing fans and new consumers across India,” said Raghu Reddy, Chief Business Officer, Xiaomi India. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Beard Trimmer gets listed on Flipkart with price ahead of today's launch

Xiaomi Mi Beard Trimmer 1C: Features

The Mi Beard Trimmer 1C comes with 20 length settings with 0.5mm precision to ensure accurate and even cuts. It claims to feature self-sharpening blades, which according to the company ensures longer blade life and will enable your experiments with different beard styles.

Watch Video: 5 smart wearables with dedicated SpO2 monitor in India

It features a powerful battery with a run time of 60 minutes that can easily last upto a week, says Xiaomi. It also comes with an LED battery indicator, so you know how much battery is left before you start styling your beard. Featuring a minimalist design, Mi Trimmer 1C can be charged with a standard USB charger, allowing you to charge it even from a laptop or power bank.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: August 6, 2020 1:50 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her

Editor's Pick

Twitter alerts Android users about security flaw: Check details
News
Twitter alerts Android users about security flaw: Check details
Xiaomi Redmi 8 and 8A get Android 10-based MIUI 11 update

News

Xiaomi Redmi 8 and 8A get Android 10-based MIUI 11 update

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series price in India, offers revealed

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series price in India, offers revealed

Xiaomi Mi Beard Trimmer 1C launched for Rs 999, first sale today at 4PM

News

Xiaomi Mi Beard Trimmer 1C launched for Rs 999, first sale today at 4PM

Xiaomi Independence Day sale begins: Check top deals

Deals

Xiaomi Independence Day sale begins: Check top deals

Most Popular

Realme 6i Review

Amazfit Bip S Lite smartwatch review

Vu Premium 4K TV Long-Term Review

Oppo Reno 4 Pro First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Review

Twitter alerts Android users about security flaw: Check details

Xiaomi Redmi 8 and 8A get Android 10-based MIUI 11 update

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series price in India, offers revealed

Xiaomi Mi Beard Trimmer 1C launched for Rs 999, first sale today at 4PM

OnePlus phones now preloaded with Facebook bloat

How to permanently delete Google account?

OnePlus: Siddhant Narayan talks customer-centricity

Sennheiser marks 75 years with big plans for TWS and home audio market

How ASICS built an app that turns every run into a rhythm

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth talks about the 6i, multiple product lines, more

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Redmi 8 and 8A get Android 10-based MIUI 11 update

News

Xiaomi Redmi 8 and 8A get Android 10-based MIUI 11 update
Xiaomi Mi Beard Trimmer 1C launched for Rs 999, first sale today at 4PM

News

Xiaomi Mi Beard Trimmer 1C launched for Rs 999, first sale today at 4PM
Xiaomi Independence Day sale begins: Check top deals

Deals

Xiaomi Independence Day sale begins: Check top deals
Xiaomi Mi Beard Trimmer gets listed on Flipkart with price ahead of today's launch

News

Xiaomi Mi Beard Trimmer gets listed on Flipkart with price ahead of today's launch
Realme 6i goes on sale today at 12PM on Flipkart and Realme.com

News

Realme 6i goes on sale today at 12PM on Flipkart and Realme.com

हिंदी समाचार

भारत में इतने रूपये है Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Note 20 Ultra 5G की कीमत

रहस्यमी OnePlus स्मार्टफोन आया नजर, हो सकता है एक और सस्ता फोन लॉन्च

PUBG Mobile गेम किया क्विट तो तीन दोस्तों ने एक साथ को उतारा मौत के घाट

Amazon Prime Day 2020 सेल में इन स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रहा डिस्काउंट, जानिए ऑफर्स

Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Live: Apple, Xiaomi के फोन सस्ते में खरीदें, Citi, ICICI कार्ड पर 10% की छूट

Latest Videos

How to permanently delete Google account?

Features

How to permanently delete Google account?
Redmi Note 9 Camera Review

Reviews

Redmi Note 9 Camera Review
OnePlus Nord Review: The thunder strikes again, almost

Reviews

OnePlus Nord Review: The thunder strikes again, almost
BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India

Features

BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India

News

Twitter alerts Android users about security flaw: Check details
News
Twitter alerts Android users about security flaw: Check details
Xiaomi Redmi 8 and 8A get Android 10-based MIUI 11 update

News

Xiaomi Redmi 8 and 8A get Android 10-based MIUI 11 update
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series price in India, offers revealed

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series price in India, offers revealed
Xiaomi Mi Beard Trimmer 1C launched for Rs 999, first sale today at 4PM

News

Xiaomi Mi Beard Trimmer 1C launched for Rs 999, first sale today at 4PM
OnePlus phones now preloaded with Facebook bloat

News

OnePlus phones now preloaded with Facebook bloat

new arrivals in india

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno 4 Pro
Oppo Reno 4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers