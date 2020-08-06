Xiaomi Mi Beard Trimmer 1C launched for Rs 999, first sale today at 4PM

Xiaomi has launched its new trimmer in India – the Mi Beard Trimmer 1C. It is priced at Rs 999. Xiaomi Mi Beard Trimmer 1C will be available for order starting today, August 6, 4:00 PM on mi.com and Flipkart. It will also be available across Mi Homes, Mi Studios and all retail outlets soon. Also Read - Xiaomi rolls out stable MIUI 11 update for Redmi 8 and 8A

The company has also partnered with the brand 'The Man Company' to creat an exclusive "Your Salon At Home" kit which will have MI Trimmer, The Man Company Almond & Thyme Beard Oil and Almond & Thyme Beard Wash. First 500 customers ordering Xiaomi Mi Beard Trimmer 1C will also get 25 percent off on all products of The Man Company available on their website. Also, Xiaomi will be selling 'Your Salon At Home' kit exclusively on Flipkart starting today August 6, 4:00 PM at Rs 1,498.

"Xiaomi forayed into the men's grooming category last year and have received a great response to it across our channels. With the learnings from the last year, we are now looking to offer the same blend of quality and innovations at a more accessible price point. Equipped with self-sharpening blades, a long-lasting battery along with an LED battery indicator, Mi Beard Trimmer 1C is a one-stop solution to a variety of grooming challenges. We're confident that this product will appeal to our existing fans and new consumers across India," said Raghu Reddy, Chief Business Officer, Xiaomi India.

Xiaomi Mi Beard Trimmer 1C: Features

The Mi Beard Trimmer 1C comes with 20 length settings with 0.5mm precision to ensure accurate and even cuts. It claims to feature self-sharpening blades, which according to the company ensures longer blade life and will enable your experiments with different beard styles.

It features a powerful battery with a run time of 60 minutes that can easily last upto a week, says Xiaomi. It also comes with an LED battery indicator, so you know how much battery is left before you start styling your beard. Featuring a minimalist design, Mi Trimmer 1C can be charged with a standard USB charger, allowing you to charge it even from a laptop or power bank.