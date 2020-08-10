Xiaomi Mi Beard Trimmer 1C second sale today at 12PM: Check offers

Xiaomi launched its new Mi Beard Trimmer 1C in India last week and it went on sale as well. Today, the company will be conducting its second flash sale at 12PM on mi.com and Flipkart. The Mi Beard Trimmer 1C is priced at Rs 999. Also Read - Poco M2 Pro to go on sale today on Flipkart at 12PM: Price in India, offers, specifications

Also, there is a special “Your Salon At Home” kit in partnership with the brand ‘The Man Company’. This exclusive kit gets MI Trimmer, Almond & Thyme Beard Oil and Almond & Thyme Beard Wash. It is only available through Flipkart at Rs 1,498. Xiaomi India has announced that the Mi Beard Trimmer 1C will also be made available across our Mi Homes, Mi Studios and all retail outlets soon. Also Read - Motorola One Fusion+ flash sale in India today via Flipkart: Price, specifications

Xiaomi Mi Beard Trimmer 1C: Features

The Mi Beard Trimmer 1C comes with 20 length settings with 0.5mm precision to ensure accurate and even cuts. It claims to feature self-sharpening blades, which according to the company ensures longer blade life and will enable your experiments with different beard styles. Also Read - Nokia to launch 50-inch 4K and 32-inch FHD TV in India soon

It features a powerful battery with a run time of 60 minutes that can easily last upto a week, says Xiaomi. It also comes with an LED battery indicator, so you know how much battery is left before you start styling your beard. Featuring a minimalist design, Mi Trimmer 1C can be charged with a standard USB charger, allowing you to charge it even from a laptop or power bank.