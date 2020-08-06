comscore Xiaomi Mi Beard Trimmer gets listed on Flipkart with price ahead of launch
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Mi Beard Trimmer gets listed on Flipkart with price ahead of today's launch
News

Xiaomi Mi Beard Trimmer gets listed on Flipkart with price ahead of today's launch

News

The new Xiaomi Mi Beard Trimmer (XXQ02HM) appears to be a toned-down version of the original Mi Beard Trimmer that was launched last year.

  • Published: August 6, 2020 11:16 AM IST
xiaomi-mi-beard-trimmer-india-launch

Last week, Xiaomi teased the new Mi Beard Trimmer launch for India. The company will be launching it today via a virtual event at 12 noon. But just ahead of the official unveiling, the Mi Beard Trimmer (XXQ02HM) has been listed by Flipkart with key features and official price of Rs 999. Also Read - Realme 6i going on sale in India today at 12PM on Flipkart and Realme.com

The new Xiaomi Mi Beard Trimmer (XXQ02HM) appears to be a toned-down version of the original Mi Beard Trimmer that was launched last year. This new one comes offers 20 length settings, compared to 40 length settings on the previous model. Also, this one has a run time of 60 minutes, compared to 90 minutes on the previous model, first spotted by FoneArena. Also Read - Infinix Hot 9 to go on sale today: Price, specifications and all you need to know

Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 sale on Amazon India and mi.com today at 2PM: Price, offers

Additional features noted by Flipkart include a plastic body design along with the trimming range is 0.5 to 10mm. This one is lighter than the previous model at 161 grams, compared to 213 grams.

Last time around, Xiaomi India had teased the launch with a tweet noting, “All the bros and dudes out there, it’s time to take control of your beard and become your own stylist.”

Talking about the first-gen Xiaomi Mi Beard Trimmer, it had 40 length settings, as noted above. These settings could be tweaked while trimming or style one’s beard. It features stainless steel blades that are also self-sharpening. On the front, it had an LED indicator that informs users of the battery level.

Watch Video: 5 smart wearables with dedicated SpO2 monitor in India

You can use it in both wired and wireless modes. Lastly, there’s also a travel lock to ensure that it does not accidentally turn on and run out of battery. It also boasts IPX7 certification, which makes it waterproof. Xiaomi also claimed the Mi Beard Trimmer can charge for 10 minutes of use in just 5 minutes. A full charge requires two hours.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: August 6, 2020 11:16 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her

Editor's Pick

Samsung promises 3 Android upgrades for its Galaxy phones
News
Samsung promises 3 Android upgrades for its Galaxy phones
Xiaomi Mi Beard Trimmer gets listed on Flipkart with price ahead of today's launch

News

Xiaomi Mi Beard Trimmer gets listed on Flipkart with price ahead of today's launch

Honor 9A to go on sale today on Amazon India: Check offers, price

News

Honor 9A to go on sale today on Amazon India: Check offers, price

Infinix Hot 9 to go on sale today via Flipkart

News

Infinix Hot 9 to go on sale today via Flipkart

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 sale today at 2PM: Price, offers

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 sale today at 2PM: Price, offers

Most Popular

Realme 6i Review

Amazfit Bip S Lite smartwatch review

Vu Premium 4K TV Long-Term Review

Oppo Reno 4 Pro First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Review

Samsung promises 3 Android upgrades for its Galaxy phones

Xiaomi Mi Beard Trimmer gets listed on Flipkart with price ahead of today's launch

Realme 6i goes on sale today at 12PM on Flipkart and Realme.com

Honor 9A to go on sale today on Amazon India: Check offers, price

Infinix Hot 9 to go on sale today via Flipkart

How to permanently delete Google account?

OnePlus: Siddhant Narayan talks customer-centricity

Sennheiser marks 75 years with big plans for TWS and home audio market

How ASICS built an app that turns every run into a rhythm

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth talks about the 6i, multiple product lines, more

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Mi Beard Trimmer gets listed on Flipkart with price ahead of today's launch

News

Xiaomi Mi Beard Trimmer gets listed on Flipkart with price ahead of today's launch
Realme 6i goes on sale today at 12PM on Flipkart and Realme.com

News

Realme 6i goes on sale today at 12PM on Flipkart and Realme.com
Honor 9A to go on sale today on Amazon India: Check offers, price

News

Honor 9A to go on sale today on Amazon India: Check offers, price
Infinix Hot 9 to go on sale today via Flipkart

News

Infinix Hot 9 to go on sale today via Flipkart
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 sale today at 2PM: Price, offers

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 sale today at 2PM: Price, offers

हिंदी समाचार

Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Live: Apple, Xiaomi के फोन सस्ते में खरीदें, Citi, ICICI कार्ड पर 10% की छूट

Honor MagicBook 15 लैपटॉप की पहली सेल आज, ऐसे मिलेगा 4500 रुपये का डिस्काउंट, जानें ऑफर

Honor 9A की सेल आज 11 बजे Amazon पर, 4 कैमरा, 64GB स्टोरेज को इस कीमत में खरीदें

Asus ROG Phone 3 फोन 12GB रैम के साथ Flipkart पर सेल के लिए हुआ उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत

Realme 6i स्मार्टफोन आज आएगा सेल पर, बॉयर्स को ऐसे मिलेगा दस प्रतिशत का डिस्काउंट

Latest Videos

How to permanently delete Google account?

Features

How to permanently delete Google account?
Redmi Note 9 Camera Review

Reviews

Redmi Note 9 Camera Review
OnePlus Nord Review: The thunder strikes again, almost

Reviews

OnePlus Nord Review: The thunder strikes again, almost
BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India

Features

BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India

News

Samsung promises 3 Android upgrades for its Galaxy phones
News
Samsung promises 3 Android upgrades for its Galaxy phones
Xiaomi Mi Beard Trimmer gets listed on Flipkart with price ahead of today's launch

News

Xiaomi Mi Beard Trimmer gets listed on Flipkart with price ahead of today's launch
Realme 6i goes on sale today at 12PM on Flipkart and Realme.com

News

Realme 6i goes on sale today at 12PM on Flipkart and Realme.com
Honor 9A to go on sale today on Amazon India: Check offers, price

News

Honor 9A to go on sale today on Amazon India: Check offers, price
Infinix Hot 9 to go on sale today via Flipkart

News

Infinix Hot 9 to go on sale today via Flipkart

new arrivals in india

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno 4 Pro
Oppo Reno 4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers