Last week, Xiaomi teased the new Mi Beard Trimmer launch for India. The company will be launching it today via a virtual event at 12 noon. But just ahead of the official unveiling, the Mi Beard Trimmer (XXQ02HM) has been listed by Flipkart with key features and official price of Rs 999. Also Read - Realme 6i going on sale in India today at 12PM on Flipkart and Realme.com

The new Xiaomi Mi Beard Trimmer (XXQ02HM) appears to be a toned-down version of the original Mi Beard Trimmer that was launched last year. This new one comes offers 20 length settings, compared to 40 length settings on the previous model. Also, this one has a run time of 60 minutes, compared to 90 minutes on the previous model, first spotted by FoneArena. Also Read - Infinix Hot 9 to go on sale today: Price, specifications and all you need to know

Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 sale on Amazon India and mi.com today at 2PM: Price, offers

Additional features noted by Flipkart include a plastic body design along with the trimming range is 0.5 to 10mm. This one is lighter than the previous model at 161 grams, compared to 213 grams.

Last time around, Xiaomi India had teased the launch with a tweet noting, “All the bros and dudes out there, it’s time to take control of your beard and become your own stylist.”

All the bros and dudes out there, it’s time to take control of your beard and become your own stylist.#YourSalonAtHome

Launching on 6th August – https://t.co/hRcviEXxUY RT🔁with #YourSalonAtHome & tell us your guesses. On another note, remember the #MiBeardGang? 😉 pic.twitter.com/K7Huzd2l7C — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) July 30, 2020

Talking about the first-gen Xiaomi Mi Beard Trimmer, it had 40 length settings, as noted above. These settings could be tweaked while trimming or style one’s beard. It features stainless steel blades that are also self-sharpening. On the front, it had an LED indicator that informs users of the battery level.

Watch Video: 5 smart wearables with dedicated SpO2 monitor in India

You can use it in both wired and wireless modes. Lastly, there’s also a travel lock to ensure that it does not accidentally turn on and run out of battery. It also boasts IPX7 certification, which makes it waterproof. Xiaomi also claimed the Mi Beard Trimmer can charge for 10 minutes of use in just 5 minutes. A full charge requires two hours.