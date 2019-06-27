comscore Xiaomi Mi Beard Trimmer Price, features, India launch time | BGR India
Xiaomi Mi Beard Trimmer goes on sale in India today, priced at Rs 1,199

Xiaomi's Mi Beard Trimmer is made in India, and for India. It remains to be seen if there is a global launch later this year.

  • Published: June 27, 2019 9:18 AM IST
Xiaomi Mi Beard Trimmer India launch

Earlier this week, Xiaomi introduced a surprising new product to its growing ecosystem in India. It is called the Mi Beard Trimmer. The new product announcement is a part of Xiaomi’s ongoing fifth-anniversary celebrations in India. It is set to on sale for the first time today. So read on to find out everything about the Mi Beard Trimmer price, features, and specifications.

Xiaomi Mi Beard Trimmer price in India

The Mi Beard Trimmer costs Rs 1,199, and it will be available via Amazon India. A banner on the e-commerce site reveals that the sale will kick off at 12:00PM IST. The new product is also available via Xiaomi’s own mi.com website.

Xiaomi Mi Beard Trimmer features

This week, Xiaomi released a video introducing the Mi Beard Trimmer. The company’s Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain also mentioned that the trimmer is designed in India, and for India. The design is quite premium, and the trimmer feels well in your palms. It also boasts IPX7 certification, which makes it waterproof.

As far as features are concerned, the Mi Beard Trimmer comes with 40 length settings. These settings can be tweaked while trimming or style one’s beard. It features stainless steel blades that are also self-sharpening. On the front is an LED indicator that informs users of the battery level. You can use it in both wired and wireless modes. Lastly, there’s also a travel lock to ensure that it does not accidentally turn on and run out of battery.

The listing page on Amazon and mi.com reveal that users will get 90 minutes of run-time on one full charge. It comes with a 5V charger and takes two hours to charge from 0 to 100 percent. Xiaomi also claims that the trimmer will come with fast charge where a 5-minute charge will provide 10 minutes of use.

