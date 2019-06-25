comscore Xiaomi Mi Beard Trimmer launced, Price in India, buy, features | BGR India
Xiaomi Mi Beard Trimmer launched in India for Rs 1,199; available for pre-order now

Xiaomi has designed this product in India, for India, according to Xiaomi India Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain. This also means that it is not available in any other market across the globe.

Xiaomi India has launched its latest product in the Indian market, the Mi Beard Trimmer. The company made the announcement in a 3 minute and 47-second long video on Mi.com. The launch comes just a day after Xiaomi posted teasers about the launch of the Trimmer on its Twitter account. The Mi Beard Trimmer is likely to be one of the five announcements that Xiaomi is planning to make this month. The five surprises or announcements are part of the celebration that Xiaomi is holding to mark five years in the Indian market.

Xiaomi has priced the Mi Beard Trimmer for Rs 1,199. Interested buyers can head to Mi.com to pre-order the trimmer. It appears that Rs 1,199 is a discounted price from the actual Rs 1,599 amount. Xiaomi has designed this product in India, for India, according to Xiaomi India Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain. This also means that it is not available in any other market across the globe.

Taking a look at the specifications and features of the trimmer, the Mi Beard Trimmer comes with 40 length setting. Users can also tweak and chose one length from the 40 available length options to trim or style their beard. Taking a look at the built quality, the blades of the trimmer are made of stainless steel. The listing page also revealed that users will get 90 minutes of run time on one full charge. It comes with a 5V charger and takes two hours to charge from 0 to 100 percent. Xiaomi also claims that the trimmer will come with fast charge where a 5-minute charge will provide 10 minutes of use.

The trimmer will come with an LED indicator to inform users about the battery level. Users can use it in both, a corded mode while charging or a cordless mode. The company has rated the Mi Beard Trimmer to be IPX7 when it comes to waterproofing. It also sports a travel lock to ensure that it does not turn on and run out of battery. Taking a look at the listing page, it looks like Xiaomi will add two combs, cleaning brush and a travel pouch along with the trimmer.

