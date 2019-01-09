comscore
Xiaomi Mi Box 4 SE launched in China with PatchWall UI, 1080p support and more

Xiaomi Mi Box 4 SE is up for pre-orders in China through Xiaomi Mall, and will be officially released at 10:00AM (local time) on January 11.

Xiaomi has launched the upgraded version of its smart set-top box, the Mi Box 4 SE in China. Priced at RMB 189 (approximately Rs 1,900), the Xiaomi Mi Box 4 SE is up for pre-order in China through Xiaomi Mall, and will be officially released at 10:00AM (local time) on January 11.

The Xiaomi Mi Box 4 SE is the third variant in the Mi Box 4 series after the Mi Box 4 and Mi Box 4c. It comes equipped with quad-core Cortex-A7 processor, Mali-400 GPU, 1GB of RAM, 4GB of storage, and 1080p full-HD (1080p) output resolution, says Xiaomi. The Mi Box 4 SE supports Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n (2.4GHz) and can stream content directly from the smartphone to the TV screen. You can simply cast any smartphone screen or mirror pictures and videos on the TV.

Xiaomi Mi AirDots Pro are cheap Apple AirPods alternatives launched in China

Xiaomi Mi AirDots Pro are cheap Apple AirPods alternatives launched in China

The smart set-top-box features AV connectivity ports, USB 2.0 and HDMI. It comes equipped with the PatchWall artificial intelligence UI which supports voice control, includes video-on-demand, channel switching, weather checking and more, reports GizChina.

Last year in January, Xiaomi launched two new smart TV boxes in China, called the Mi Box 4 and Mi Box 4c. These fourth-generation TV boxes were the successors to the Mi Box 3s and Mi Box 3c that were launched back in November 2016. Both the smart TV boxes feature the same square-shaped design, measure 16mm in thickness, and weigh in at 145 grams. Under the Mi Box 4’s hood is a 1.5GHz Amlogic 64-bit quad-core SoC paired with Mali-450 GPU.

