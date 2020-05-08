comscore Xiaomi Mi Box 4K Android streaming device launched in India | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Mi Box 4K Android streaming device launched in India: Price, Features
News

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K Android streaming device launched in India: Price, Features

News

The Mi Box 4K is the Android streaming device from Xiaomi that will challenge the popular Amazon Fire TV in India.

  • Updated: May 8, 2020 2:08 PM IST
Xiaomi Mi Box 4K main

Xiaomi is making a big foray into the smart products category with its Mi Brand in India today. Alongside the launch of Mi 10 5G, Xiaomi is also introducing the Mi Box 4K for Indian households. With the Mi Box 4K, Xiaomi is venturing into a segment dominated by Amazon with its Fire TV Stick. The Chinese smartphone maker says the product is part of an ensemble of Mi devices available in the country. It started with Mi Band in 2015 and followed with Mi Purifier 2 in 2016, Mi Router 3C in 0217, Mi Smart TVs in 2018 and Mi Smart Water Purifier last year. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10 launch event highlights: Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, and Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 launched

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K Launched: Price in India, Features

The first and the most important question to ask here is why Xiaomi launched a streaming device in India now. During a product briefing, Xiaomi had a convincing reason to share. The company cites industry research which shows that 34 million non smart TVs were sold in India in the last four years. These are flat TVs and not CRTs that can be turned into a smart device with a streaming dongle. It also says that the share of non smart TVs was 46 percent versus smart TVs last year. Also Read - Google's next streaming device to run Android TV and launch with Nest branding

Xiaomi revolutionized the smart TV market in India with the launch of its Mi TVs. With Mi Box 4K, it wants to reach those customers who are still stuck with a non smart TV from its rivals. If you have a non smart TV then this should be in your horizon but even smart TV users should take note. Smart TVs also fall behind and fail to support major content platforms after a point. Some of the basic smart TVs only offer Netflix and a browser. So, how do you get Amazon Prime Video or Hotstar, Xiaomi think Mi Box 4K is the solution for these customers. Also Read - Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Review: Alexa can now control your TV

The Mi Box 4K, as the name itself implies, is a 4K streaming device. However, it can work with any TV and intelligently adapts to the resolution of your TV. It runs Android TV interface with Chromecast built-in and supports dual band WiFi as well. There is Dolby Audio support and is capable of controlling smart home devices as well. Since it runs Android TV, it supports Google Assistant as well. It is also the world’s first Android streaming device to offer Google Data Saver feature with an OTA update.

Google's next streaming device to run Android TV and launch with Nest branding

Also Read

Google's next streaming device to run Android TV and launch with Nest branding

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K works by connecting the device via HDMI to the TV and connecting it to the Internet. It also has a USB port for connecting your external devices and has Bluetooth 4.2 to connect wireless headphones. It also comes with a remote that has a dedicated button for Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and Google Assistant. It is priced at Rs 3,499, which makes it much cheaper than Amazon Fire TV 4K, which retails for Rs 5,999. The Mi Box 4K is a smart play from the company in a market where every consumer wants the smartest device. It will go on sale starting from May 10 at 12:00PM IST via Flipkart, Mi.com Mi Studio and Mi Home.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 8, 2020 12:16 PM IST
  • Updated Date: May 8, 2020 2:08 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Mi 30W Wireless charger launched in India
News
Xiaomi Mi 30W Wireless charger launched in India
Xiaomi Mi Box 4K Android streaming device launched in India

News

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K Android streaming device launched in India

Xiaomi Mi 10 launch event live updates: 5G smartphone, Mi Box, and TWS launch

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 launch event live updates: 5G smartphone, Mi Box, and TWS launch

Moto Razr 2019 goes on sale in India

News

Moto Razr 2019 goes on sale in India

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G launched in India: Price, offers, specs

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G launched in India: Price, offers, specs

Most Popular

Gears Tactics Review: Ideal way to expand a franchise

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K Android streaming device launched in India

Xiaomi Mi 30W Wireless charger launched in India

Xiaomi Mi 10 launch event live updates: 5G smartphone, Mi Box, and TWS launch

Moto Razr 2019 goes on sale in India

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G launched in India: Price, offers, specs

World Password Day: Tips to set a strong password

Exploring Mumbai with OPPO Reno3 Pro

How to get MIUI 12 Super Wallpapers on any Android Device

Why iQOO announced a price cut amidst lockdown

Best Phones under 40000

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K Android streaming device launched in India

News

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K Android streaming device launched in India
Xiaomi Mi 30W Wireless charger launched in India

News

Xiaomi Mi 30W Wireless charger launched in India
Xiaomi Mi 10 launch event live updates: 5G smartphone, Mi Box, and TWS launch

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 launch event live updates: 5G smartphone, Mi Box, and TWS launch
Xiaomi Mi 10 5G launched in India: Price, offers, specs

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G launched in India: Price, offers, specs
Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 launched in India

News

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 launched in India

हिंदी समाचार

Mi 10 5G vs OnePlus 8 Pro: शाओमी या वनप्लस, किसके स्मार्टफोन में है कितना दम

Xiaomi 11 मई को लॉन्च करेगा ये न्यू वाटर प्यूरीफायर, होंगे ये खास फीचर्स

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless EarPhone 2 भारत में 4,499 रुपये में लॉन्च, 500 रुपये कम में ऐसे खरीदें

Xiaomi ने लॉन्च किया Mi Box, किसी भी टीवी को बना देगा Smart TV

Xiaomi Mi 10 Live Update: 108 MP कैमरा के साथ Xiaomi Mi 10 स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च, जानें खूबियां

Latest Videos

Exploring Mumbai with OPPO Reno3 Pro

Features

Exploring Mumbai with OPPO Reno3 Pro
Call of Duty Mobile Season 6: First Look

News

Call of Duty Mobile Season 6: First Look
How to get MIUI 12 Super Wallpapers on any Android Device

Features

How to get MIUI 12 Super Wallpapers on any Android Device
Xiaomi MIUI 12: Top 5 features

News

Xiaomi MIUI 12: Top 5 features

News

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K Android streaming device launched in India
News
Xiaomi Mi Box 4K Android streaming device launched in India
Xiaomi Mi 30W Wireless charger launched in India

News

Xiaomi Mi 30W Wireless charger launched in India
Xiaomi Mi 10 launch event live updates: 5G smartphone, Mi Box, and TWS launch

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 launch event live updates: 5G smartphone, Mi Box, and TWS launch
Moto Razr 2019 goes on sale in India

News

Moto Razr 2019 goes on sale in India
Xiaomi Mi 10 5G launched in India: Price, offers, specs

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G launched in India: Price, offers, specs