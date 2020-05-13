comscore Xiaomi Mi Box 4K now available for purchase: Price in India, features
Xiaomi Mi Box 4K now available for purchase: Price in India, features

The latest Xiaomi Mi Box 4K is priced at Rs 3,499 in India and is competing against the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K. The streaming device is now again available for purchase via Mi.com.

  • Published: May 13, 2020 9:25 AM IST
Xiaomi Mi Box 4K is now available for purchase via Mi.com.

Xiaomi recently revived its Mi brand in India by launching three new products, including Mi 10 5G and Mi wireless earphones. The Chinese company also launched Xiaomi Mi Box 4K with a price label of Rs 3,499 in India. It is now again available for purchase via Mi.com. The device went on its first sale on May 10 via Flipkart, Mi.com Mi Studio, and Mi Home. One of the biggest competitors of Mi Box 4K is Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K.

Xiaomi’s Mi Box 4K is much more affordable than the Fire TV 4K. Amazon ships this  Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, which is priced at Rs 5,999 in India. It is important to note that Xiaomi will only be selling the streaming device in green and orange zones across India.

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K: Features

The newly launched Xiaomi Mi Box 4K works by connecting the device via HDMI to the TV and connecting it to the Internet. The device features a USB port for connecting your external devices. The streaming device even supports Bluetooth 4.2 to connect wireless headphones. Similar to the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, the new Mi Box also ships with a remote that features a dedicated button for Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Google Assistant.

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K streaming device vs Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: Which is best ?

The Mi Box 4K has a 64-bit quad-core processor and a Mali-450 GPU, backed by 2GB RAM and 8GB of flash storage. It supports both 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi bands and also supports offline video playback. supports 4K Ultra HD video content playback at 60fps for the sharpest image quality and smoothest video playback.

In addition, Mi Box supports the latest HDR10 standard which promises improvements in color and contrast. It can deliver rich audio with Dolby Audio and DTS 2.0 support. The streaming device comes with a built-in Chromecast that allows users to cast up to 4K Ultra-HD across mobile, tablet, or laptops.

  Published Date: May 13, 2020 9:25 AM IST

