Xiaomi Mi Box 4K vs Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: Which is best ?

Xiaomi’s Mi Box 4K has now come to India with Mi 10 5G and Mi True Wireless Earphones 2. The smart streaming Mi Box 4K is an external device that can turn any standard TV with HDMI port to a smart TV, just like many other smart sticks available in the market. In this article, we will compare the Xiaomi Mi Box 4K with Amazon’s popular Fire TV Stick 4K. Both can turn your TV in to a smart TV, but both offer different features at different price points. In case you are looking to purchase one such device, and are confused between Mi Box 4K and Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, then here are some details that will help you decide. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Box VS Amazon Fire TV Stick: जानिए किसमें कितना है दम

Mi Box 4K vs Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: Price and availability

Talking about the price, Xiaomi Mi Box 4K price is set at Rs 3,499. It will be made available through various online and offline channels across India. The first sale will take place on May 10 at 12:00PM (noon) via Flipkart, mi.com, Mi Home stores, and Mi Studio stores. Soon, Xiaomi will sell it through partner offline stores as well. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Box 4K Android streaming device launched in India: Price, Features

On the other hand, Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K can only be purchased online on Amazon India. It comes with an Alexa Voice Remote and can be purchased at a price tag of Rs 5,999. The Alexa Voice Remote is also available as a standalone accessory for the existing Fire TV users at Rs 1,999 on Amazon India. Also Read - Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Review: Alexa can now control your TV

Mi Box 4K vs Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: Specifications

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K runs its own software and comes with a quad-core processor clocked at 1.7GHz paired with 8GB of storage. It is quite powerful and offers quicker load time. Users can access content in 4K Ultra HD format or any of the HDR10+ titles. The Fire TV Stick 4K also supports Dolby Vision.

On the other hand, Mi Box 4K is an Android TV streaming media player. The device supports 4K Ultra HD video content playback at 60fps for the sharpest image quality and smoothest video playback. In addition, Mi Box supports the latest HDR10 standard which promises improvements in color and contrast. It can delivers rich audio with Dolby Audio and DTS 2.0 support.

The Mi Box 4K has a 64-bit quad-core processor and a Mali-450 GPU, backed by 2GB RAM and 8GB of flash storage. It supports both 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi bands and also supports offline video playback.

Mi Box 4K vs Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: Features and Voice Remote control

Running on the latest Android TV version (9.0), Mi Box 4K comes with built-in Chromecast that allows users to cast up to 4K Ultra-HD across mobile, tablet or laptops (Windows/MacOS). Mi Box 4K also supports voice search powered by Google Assistant. It also has Bluetooth 4.2 for connecting Bluetooth speakers, headsets and gaming controllers.

On the other hand, Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K supports screen mirroring, casting and more. There is also Bluetooth 5.0+ LE and dual-band, dual-antenna Wi-Fi that supports 802.11ac networks. For connectivity, the Fire TV Stick 4K has an HDMI output and supports power via Micro-USB. You can also use the Alexa Voice Remote to watch your content directly using your voice.

The Alexa Voice Remote has dedicated power, volume, and mute buttons. There is also a far-field technology that lets you pair any Echo device with the Fire TV Stick. Like the Alexa Voice Remote, Mi Box 4K also comes with tiny simple clutter-free remote. It features dedicated hotkeys for Google Assistant, Netflix and Prime Video.