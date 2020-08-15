comscore Xiaomi Mi Box 3 gets Android 9 beta update | BGR India
Xiaomi is offering the update to those who sign up for the beta program and want to try out the upcoming version.

  • Published: August 15, 2020 4:56 PM IST
Xiaomi Mi Box 4K main

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K now available for purchase in India.

Xiaomi has rolled out Android 9 Pie update for its Mi Box 3 device. The update is available to beta users for now. So, users with the Mi Box 3 will have to sign up for the beta program to get it. According to report, the Box 3 is Xiaomi’s oldest TV streaming device in the market, launched more than four years back. And in a way, we’re happy to see this old model getting the latest Android TV version. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra Game Turbo 4.0 makes it first smartphone with tweakable Adreno GPU settings

Since the Mi Box 3, Xiaomi has launched multiple streaming devices, including Mi TV Stick which made its way to India as well. In addition to this, you also have the Mi Box 4K selling in the market. As for the Android 9 beta update, Mi Box 3 beta users will get this over the air. The update is sized at 620MB and its changelog doesn’t give us a lot of information. Having said that, you do get bumped up to the new Android version. And besides that, you have improvement in performance and bugs get fixed. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi TV Lux Transparent with 55-inch panel launched: Check price, features

Xiaomi Mi TV Stick India launch

Compared to the Mi Box 4K, the Mi TV Stick has only 1GB RAM and it can stream at a maximum resolution of 1080p. 4K streaming is only restricted to the Mi Box 4K at Rs 3,499. Additionally, this one also has a small footprint that plugs in your TV’s HDMI port. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi TV Stick launched in India: Price, features and all you need to know

Similar to the Mi TV models, the stick also gets Xiaomi’s Data Saver mode that allows streaming more content without consuming higher data. This is highly beneficial for those who will stream via mobile data. The Mi TV Stick comes with Android 9 onboard. This brings along the access to 5000 apps from the Google Play Store. Out of the box, the stick will be pre-loaded with Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Hungama Play, Zee5. Users will also get access to Google Assistant as well as Google Chromecast. Somehow, Xiaomi decided against offering the PatchWall interface for this device.

Published Date: August 15, 2020 4:56 PM IST
  • Published Date: August 15, 2020 4:56 PM IST

