Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has teased another product launch for India on May 8. Along with Xiaomi Mi 10 and the Xiaomi true wireless earbuds, the company will also launch its Xiaomi Mi Box for the Indian consumers. Just like many other smart sticks, the Mi Box can also turn any standard TV with HDMI port to a smart TV. Also Read - Xiaomi launches foldable electric fan with multiple functions: Check price, features

Xiaomi India official Twitter account and the company’s Global VP and India Managing Director, Manu Kumar Jain, shared the teaser video online. The tweet reads, “Mi fans, we’re launching another amazing #IoT product with #Mi10 on May 8! With #MiTV Television, we fuelled the growth of Smart TVs in India. Now it’s time to turn every feature TV into a #SmartTV!” Also Read - Xiaomi MIJIA handheld ironing machine goes for crowdfunding: Check price, features

While the company has not confirmed whether they will launch Mi Box 4 SE or Mi Box S, some reports speculate that it is also possible Xiaomi might just bring Mi TV stick instead of Mi Box. So we will have to wait until Friday for the official announcement.

Successor to the original Mi Box, Xiaomi’s current 4K streaming media player Mi Box S runs Android TV OS (based on 8.1 Oreo) and is priced at an affordable $59 (approximately Rs 4,500). Talking about hardware, Xiaomi Mi Box S is powered by a quad-core Cortex-A53 CPU, paired with 2GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. These innards give it the capability to play 4K HDR videos at up to 60fps, which is quite impressive, given the set top box’s affordable price. Not just that, there’s support for Dolby DTS audio as well.

All standard connectivity options are aboard, including Bluetooth 4.2, HDMI 2.0, audio out, and USB Type-A. The Mi Box S comes with a nifty remote controller that has a dedicated Google Assistant button and a Netflix button.