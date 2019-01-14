Xiaomi Mi Bumblebee computer backpack launched in China

Xiaomi has launched a Mi Bumblebee computer backpack, featuring an arched stiff body, a faceted element, coupled with a protective double-layer shell design. In partnership with Hasbro, the Chinese company had earlier released a Transformer robot that can transform into a dummy Mi Pad tablet and now, Xiaomi has unveiled a Bumblebee-shaped backpack, which doesn’t seem like one.

The backpack offers an internal capacity of 16L and the surface is reportedly a double-shell with a combination of high-strength PC and EVA material. There is also a hidden zipper, located at the back, and the backpack is equipped with multiple function storage pockets. It offers a separate computer section, which can hold a 15.6-inch laptop. Basically, the backpack is designed to meet different storage needs. The Mi Bumblebee computer backpack is priced at RMB 539 (approximately Rs 5,592) and will be available in Beetle Yellow and Armor Gray color options. As of now, the availability details of the backpack are scarce.

Besides, Xiaomi recently launched its Redmi Note 7 in China. The smartphone features a dual rear camera setup, including a 48-megapixel Samsung GM1 sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a 5-megapixel camera. It sports a 6.3-inch waterdrop-style notched display, and is backed by a 4,000mAh battery.

The smartphone is built around a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core chipset, accompanied by Adreno 512 GPU and up to 6GB of RAM. The device comes with up to 64GB internal storage option, which is expandable up to 256GB. For shooting selfies, there is a 13-megapixel sensor. It comes with a starting price of RMB 999 (approximately Rs 10,300).