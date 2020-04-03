Xiaomi has launched a new Mi Bunny Watch 4 device, which comes with 5G support. This is a smartwatch for children, which features two cameras and both are 5-megapixel HD sensors. One will find one camera on the front of the wearable and one of the side. The company says that the front camera can be used to watch the children’s face and the second will help monitor the surroundings.

The Xiaomi Mi Bunny Watch 4 is priced at RMB 899, which is around Rs 9,630 in India. The new smartwatch for kids comes with a 1.78-inch AMOLED HD display. The wearable has an AI English interactive teaching feature that integrates four modules of learning, testing, problem sets, and review books. The company has added a 920mAh battery inside the device. Xiaomi claims that the users will get 8 days of battery life.

It offers support for 5G and 14-band 4G full networks of the three major operators in China. Xiaomi claims that one can make calls with this device, and the smartwatch also supports GPS services in more than 200 countries and regions around the world. Additionally, it supports VoLTE HD calls.

Apart from these, the newly launched Xiaomi Mi Bunny Watch 4 also have an eight-fold safe positioning feature. It offers support for the indoor positioning of 4000+ large shopping malls, high-speed rail stations, and airports in China. The company says that the device also leverages the small search AI intelligent positioning algorithm for more accuracy.

Separately, Redmi will today launch its first fitness band in China today, which could be labeled as Redmi Band. We expect the wearable to come with a color AMOLED touchscreen display and basic fitness tracking features along with a water-resistant rating. It could also offer support for music and volume control, similar to the Xiaomi Mi Band 4. Additionally, the Redmi band could be a more affordable alternative to the Xiaomi Mi Band series.