Xiaomi Mi Business casual backpack launched in India, priced at Rs 999

Last year, Xiaomi launched three backpacks in India. Now, the company has expanded its portfolio and launched a new Mi business casual backpack in the country. The newly launched backpack comes with IPX4 waterproof coating. It is priced in India at just Rs 999, which is very affordable. The latest backpack features extra padded shoulder straps, padded mesh back and cushioned laptop support for comfort.

There is also a secret Anti-theft compartment as well as a trolley harness. Customers can buy Xiaomi’s new Mi Business casual backpack in black and grey color option. As per the company, users will also get six months of warranty with the backpack. Besides, the three backpacks that the company launched in March 2018, includes Mi Travel Backpack, Mi City Backpack, and Mi Casual Backpack.

As for the pricing, the Mi Travel Backpack comes with a price label of Rs 1,999, while the Mi City Backpack can be purchased for Rs 1,599. The Mi Casual Backpack retails at Rs 899 in the country. All the three backpacks are available in color options, which includes blue, grey, light grey, dark grey, and black.

Separately, Xiaomi recently launched its latest Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro smartphones in China, which it is touting as ‘Flagship Killer 2.0’. The Redmi K20 Pro flagship is priced at RMB 2,499 (approximately Rs 25,000) for the base 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant. The 6GB/128GB cost RMB 2,599, the 8GB/128GB variant is priced at RMB 2,799 and the 8GB/256GB configuration is available in China for RMB 2,999.

The Redmi K20, on the other hand, is a more affordable version of the Pro. The price of the Redmi K20 starts from RMB 1,999 (approximately Rs 20,000) for the 6GB/64GB variant. The 6GB/128GB configuration is priced in the country at RMB 2,099. The Chinese company is expected to launch the Redmi K20 Pro series in India soon.