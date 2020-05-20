Xiaomi Mi camera SE launched as cheapest PTZ camera

Xiaomi has quietly released the Mi camera SE PTZ version in China. The cheapest PTZ camera from the Chinese company has been listed on Youpin, Xiaomi’s crowdfunding platform in its home market. The Xiaomi Mi camera SE PTZ comes with a retail price of RMB 149 (around Rs 1,600). Ahead of the release of this budget model, Xiaomi had released three other PTZ camera models. These include the PTZ version (1080P), PTZ version 2K (1296P) and PTZ version Pro (1296P). Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 10X listed on e-commerce site JD.com: All you need to know

Xiaomi Mi camera SE PTZ launched: Price, Specifications

For Xiaomi, the term SE has been about lower price of the product. It has used the moniker with models like the Xiaomi Mi 8 and Mi 9 as well. The Mi camera SE does not support vertical movement seen with the PTZ version, which is priced at RMB 199 (around Rs 2,116). The Xiaomi Mi camera SE PTZ version comes with a 2-megapixel camera. It is capable of shooting 1080p high-definition videos. The smart camera uses WDR technology, allowing the camera to retain more information even in a backlit scene. Also Read - Xiaomi reveals MIUI 12 Global version roll-out details, eligible devices; 47 devices to get the update

The camera comes with a 940nm infrared fill light. The brightness of the fill light is controlled using optical structure and software optimization. The camera also allows for stronger permeability with the night vision. The smart camera also uses a new generation of H.265 video encoding technology. Those using this smart camera will be able to watch 1080p HD videos smoothly even under 1M uplink bandwidth. According to GizmoChina, there is support for 32GB microSD card slot as well as NAS or cloud storage support. Also Read - Poco Pop Buds name revealed, could actually be the Xiaomi Mi Air Dots 2 SE

The footage recorded in the microSD card can be played back at 1/4/16 times speed. The Mi camera SE PTZ can recognize humans and sounds an alarm whenever it sees a suspicious activity or movement. It also effectively filters movements from wind, grass, pets among others. The camera also comes with a housekeeping mode. This reportedly helps ensure that the alarm time-frequency is reduced to cut down false alarm.