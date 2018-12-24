Xiaomi Mi Car Charger Basic with Quick Charge 3.0 launched at Rs 449

While Xiaomi’s value-for-money smartphones are indeed the primary reason it’s always in the limelight, the Chinese technology major also makes a lot of other stuff, including everything from fitness bands to backpacks. The company has now launched a new accessory, and it’s sure to make charging your smartphone while driving a breeze. Yep, it’s a car charger!

Dubbed Mi Car Charger Basic, the diminutive adapter plugs into your car’s cigarette lighter receptacle. Made from lightweight poly-carbonate material, it comes with a full metal casing and features two USB Type-A ports on the front, allowing you charge up to two devices simultaneously. The charger’s highlight is that it supports Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 3.0 standard, so you don’t have to wait for long to juice up your smartphone.

Talking about the technical specifications, Mi Car Charger Basic supports both 12V and 24V input, making it compatible with majority of the cars out there. For output there’s support for 5V/3A, 9V/2A, 12V/1.5A (for Quick Charge 3.0 support), and standard 5V/1A. The charger provides four-layered protection against output over current, output over voltage, short circuiting, and overheating.

Lastly, there’s a blue color LED ring around the charger’s front, which makes it easy to locate its USB ports even in the dark. Priced at Rs 449, Xiaomi Mi Car Charger Basic comes with a warranty of six months, and can be purchased from Xiaomi India’s website.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro First Look

In related news, Xiaomi recently launched a new browser app for Android. Dubbed Mint browser, the app comes with features like integrated voice search, data saver, private browsing, and even a dark mode.