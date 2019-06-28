Xiaomi Mi CC9 Blue color variant teased

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch two smartphones in its new Mi CC series. The launch is set for July first week (July 2), the Mi CC9 and Mi CC9e are expected to be unveiled. Xiaomi has been teasing the Mi CC9 high-end model while revealing some of its key specifications. Now, CEO Lei Jun has offered a glimpse at the Xiaomi Mi CC9 Blue color variant. It looks stunning with the gradient finish back.

The teaser shared by Lei Jun on Weibo (via GSMArena) also reveal details such as triple rear cameras. Here, the primary camera has a resolution of 48-megapixels. The other two could be telephoto and ultra-wide angle lens. We can see the Xiaomi branding at the back with S pattern design. The new color will be called Dark Blue Planet,Lei Jun revealed. Now, while the pattern and design looks similar to the Realme 3 Pro, the Mi CC9 will reportedly come with glass body at the front and back.

Xiaomi Mi CC9: Expected specifications and price

Based on the leaks, we have learned that the Mi CC9 will come with a 6.39-inch AMOLED display. It will feature a waterdrop-style notch to house the front camera. It will draw its power from a Snapdragon 730 octa-core SoC, same as the Redmi K20. You can buy the smartphone in two RAM and storage variants. These include 6GB RAM with 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM with 256GB storage.

Talking about the cameras, a 16-megapixel secondary sensor with ultra-wide angle lens will be in tow. The third sensor will likely be a 12-megapixel unit with telephoto lens for lossless zoom. For selfies and video calling, you can expect a 32-megapixel front camera. To keep things ticking will be a 4,000mAh battery. The Mi CC9 will run Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 skin on top.

Talking about the pricing, the Mi CC9 will reportedly start at RMB 2,599 (approximately Rs 26,100) for the base model. The higher-end model could set you back by RMB 3,099 (approximately Rs 31,500).