Xiaomi Mi CC9 and Mi CC9e, the two youth-centric smartphones, will launch today. The devices are expected to be introduced as part of new Mi CC9 series in China. Ahead of the launch, Xiaomi has already shared the first official images of the smartphones. The images show the back of the two devices, and they look inspired by Huawei’s flagship P-series. Xiaomi Mi CC9, Mi CC9e and Mi CC9 Meitu Custom Edition are likely to be the three models. Here is everything you need to know about Xiaomi’s Mi CC9 series.

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Series Launch: Timing and How to watch the livestream

Xiaomi’s Mi CC9 Series launch is scheduled for 7:00PM CST (or 4.30PM IST) in China. The event will be streamed live on Xiaomi’s Weibo channel (https://www.weibo.com/p/1006062202387347/home). The devices show Xiaomi‘s willingness to revamp its product portfolio for a modern consumer. They could debut in India as well, which makes them interesting. We will have all the updates about Mi CC9 series. Stay tuned with BGR India.

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Series Launch: Expected Price

The leaks so far suggest that the Mi CC9 series will be a mid-range smartphone. It could replace the outgoing Mi Max and Mi Note series. The base variant of Mi CC 9 with 6GB RAM and 128GB might launch for RMB 2,599 (around Rs 26,200). The variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage might launch for RMB 2,799 (around Rs 28,200). We might also see an 8GB RAM variant with 256GB storage priced at RMB 3,099 (around Rs 31,200). The Mi CC 9e, on the other hand, could be a cheaper option for those interested in the series.

It might launch at RMB 1,599 (around Rs 16,100) for the base 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. The 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM variants with 128GB storage might launch for RMB 1,899 (around Rs 19,100) and RMB 2,199 (around Rs 22,100) respectively. There is no leak on the price of Mi CC9 Meitu Custom Edition yet. The teaser posted by Xiaomi on Weibo confirms gradient finish and option for blue and white colors. It seems like Xiaomi is going after Realme X with this smartphone.

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Series Launch: Expected Specifications

Xiaomi has already confirmed the triple rear camera setup on the Mi CC9 series. The setup is likely to use a 48-megapixel main camera and a 32-megapixel selfie camera. As mentioned earlier, we could see up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. A TENAA listing suggested 6.39-inch AMOLED display and an octa-core Snapdragon processor. It will house a 3,940mAh battery and support 27W fast charging. The Mi CC9 could borrow elements of Redmi K20 series for its success.

There is not likely to be much difference between Mi CC 9 and Mi CC 9e. The Mi CC9e might offer a smaller 6.08-inch display. It might come equipped with Snapdragon 710 SoC and the same 3,940mAh battery. It will also have a triple rear camera setup but configuration might be different. The Mi CC9 Meitu Custom Edition will be the most premium device. It will integrate camera features of Meitu smartphones like face and beauty filters.