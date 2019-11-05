comscore Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro scores 121 on DXoMark, ties with Huawei Mate 30 Pro
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro is the best smartphone camera in the market: DxOMark
News

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro is the best smartphone camera in the market: DxOMark

News

The review comes just hours after the Chinese smartphone maker launched the device at a launch event in China. As per the review, the Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro has tied with Huawei Mate 30 Pro for the top spot.

  • Published: November 5, 2019 8:32 PM IST
Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro Main

French company DxOMark has just released its camera review for the Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro. The review comes just hours after the Chinese smartphone maker launched the device at a launch event in China. DxOMark is known as the internet benchmark when it comes to the image quality of smartphone cameras, professional cameras, and camera lenses. Most smartphone and camera buyers look at DxOMark to choose the best camera sensor in the market. As per the review, the Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro has tied with Huawei Mate 30 Pro for the top spot. This indirectly means that CC9 Pro is one of the best smartphone cameras in the market.

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro DxOMark Review details

First up, it is worth noting that this review does not include any tests for the selfie camera or audio. The review simply focuses on the Penta camera setup on the back of the device. DxOMark notes that the multi-camera setup in the CC9 Pro makes it one of the best for photos and videos. Before we dive into the actual results, let’s talk about the actual camera setup. Mi CC9 Pro features a 108-megapixel primary camera sensor with OIS and f/1.69.

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro with 108-megapixel penta camera and Snapdragon 730G is official: Price, Specifications

Also Read

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro with 108-megapixel penta camera and Snapdragon 730G is official: Price, Specifications

The camera setup features a 12-megapixel sensor with a 50-mm focal length and an 8-megapixel sensor with a 94mm focal length. The fourth camera in the setup features a 20-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens and last is the 2-megapixel sensor with a macro lens. Taking a look at the photo section, the Mi CC9 Pro sports 130 marks. The score scales down to 102 in the video department.

Conclusion

DxOMark concludes that Mi CC9 Pro is “one of the very best phones” that the benchmarking company has tested. It also noted that the camera resulted in final images at varying resolutions depending on the camera sensor and zoom level. Mi CC9 Pro is not the first to do it but the results are immediately noticeable here. The smartphone offers a “strong zoom performance” with two telephoto cameras with a good balance between texture and noise. Autofocus on the device is accurate, fast, and consistent. The camera also resulted in good bokeh and depth mapping with “low distortion and good detail” in wide-angle images.

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro

The review did note that the ultra-wide camera resulted in the loss of sharpness as one moved towards the edges of the images. Some images also showed a purple cast on skies with blown-out highlights in HDR images. Moving to the video section, buyers will get good details across most conditions. Xiaomi seems to have done a good job in video exposure and exposure adaption due to changing ambient light. The final result also showcases “pleasing colors” with good autofocus in tracking moving subjects. Negatives include jitter while panning, frame dropping, color fringing in some conditions, and lack of wide dynamic range.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: November 5, 2019 8:32 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Huawei Mate 30 Pro

Huawei Mate 30 Pro
Android 10
Kirin 990 SoC
Quad - 40MP + 40MP + 8MP + 3D TOF camera

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro scores 121 on DXoMark, ties with Huawei Mate 30 Pro
News
Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro scores 121 on DXoMark, ties with Huawei Mate 30 Pro
Realme sold 5.2 million smartphones during the festive season

News

Realme sold 5.2 million smartphones during the festive season

Vodafone Rs 39 all-rounder prepaid plan launched

Telecom

Vodafone Rs 39 all-rounder prepaid plan launched

You Broadband 75Mbps unlimited data plan price slashed

Telecom

You Broadband 75Mbps unlimited data plan price slashed

Best smartphones to buy under Rs 20,000

Top Products

Best smartphones to buy under Rs 20,000

Most Popular

HyperX Cloud Alpha S Gaming Headset Review

Infinix S5 Review

AKG Y500 Wireless On-ear Headphones Review

Huami Amazfit GTS Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Review

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro scores 121 on DXoMark, ties with Huawei Mate 30 Pro

Realme sold 5.2 million smartphones during the festive season

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ get November security patch

MarQ TurboStream device launched by Flipkart

Infinix Hot 8 is available for Rs 6,999 till December 31: Check full specifications and other details

How to use Air Triggers on Asus ROG Phone 2

Top smartphones to launch in November 2019

Xiaomi MIUI 11 Top Features

MIUI 11 released: A look at top features

PUBG Mobile Payload Mode

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro scores 121 on DXoMark, ties with Huawei Mate 30 Pro

News

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro scores 121 on DXoMark, ties with Huawei Mate 30 Pro
Best smartphones to buy under Rs 20,000

Top Products

Best smartphones to buy under Rs 20,000
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 next flash sale on November 12

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 next flash sale on November 12
Xiaomi Mi Watch launched in China

Wearables

Xiaomi Mi Watch launched in China
Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro with 108-megapixel penta camera is official

News

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro with 108-megapixel penta camera is official

हिंदी समाचार

अपनी दूसरी ऐप्स से दिखेगा Facebook, कंपनी ने पेश किया नया लोगो

Vivo S5 की इमेज लीक, होल पंच डिस्प्ले और स्लिम ऑल राउंड बेजल्स के साथ होगा लॉन्च

Infinix Hot 8 स्मार्टफोन को अब 31 दिसंबर तक इस स्पेशल ऑफर के साथ खरीदें

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 की अगली सेल 12 नवंबर को होगी, जानें कीमत और ऑफर्स

1MORE ने भारत में लॉन्च किया ब्लूटूथ स्पीकर, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

News

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro scores 121 on DXoMark, ties with Huawei Mate 30 Pro
News
Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro scores 121 on DXoMark, ties with Huawei Mate 30 Pro
Realme sold 5.2 million smartphones during the festive season

News

Realme sold 5.2 million smartphones during the festive season
Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ get November security patch

News

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ get November security patch
MarQ TurboStream device launched by Flipkart

News

MarQ TurboStream device launched by Flipkart
Infinix Hot 8 is available for Rs 6,999 till December 31: Check full specifications and other details

News

Infinix Hot 8 is available for Rs 6,999 till December 31: Check full specifications and other details