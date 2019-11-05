Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro scores 121 on DXoMark, ties with Huawei Mate 30 Pro

French company DxOMark has just released its camera review for the Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro. The review comes just hours after the Chinese smartphone maker launched the device at a launch event in China. DxOMark is known as the internet benchmark when it comes to the image quality of smartphone cameras, professional cameras, and camera lenses. Most smartphone and camera buyers look at DxOMark to choose the best camera sensor in the market. As per the review, the Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro has tied with Huawei Mate 30 Pro for the top spot. This indirectly means that CC9 Pro is one of the best smartphone cameras in the market.

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro DxOMark Review details

First up, it is worth noting that this review does not include any tests for the selfie camera or audio. The review simply focuses on the Penta camera setup on the back of the device. DxOMark notes that the multi-camera setup in the CC9 Pro makes it one of the best for photos and videos. Before we dive into the actual results, let’s talk about the actual camera setup. Mi CC9 Pro features a 108-megapixel primary camera sensor with OIS and f/1.69.

The camera setup features a 12-megapixel sensor with a 50-mm focal length and an 8-megapixel sensor with a 94mm focal length. The fourth camera in the setup features a 20-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens and last is the 2-megapixel sensor with a macro lens. Taking a look at the photo section, the Mi CC9 Pro sports 130 marks. The score scales down to 102 in the video department.

Conclusion

DxOMark concludes that Mi CC9 Pro is “one of the very best phones” that the benchmarking company has tested. It also noted that the camera resulted in final images at varying resolutions depending on the camera sensor and zoom level. Mi CC9 Pro is not the first to do it but the results are immediately noticeable here. The smartphone offers a “strong zoom performance” with two telephoto cameras with a good balance between texture and noise. Autofocus on the device is accurate, fast, and consistent. The camera also resulted in good bokeh and depth mapping with “low distortion and good detail” in wide-angle images.

The review did note that the ultra-wide camera resulted in the loss of sharpness as one moved towards the edges of the images. Some images also showed a purple cast on skies with blown-out highlights in HDR images. Moving to the video section, buyers will get good details across most conditions. Xiaomi seems to have done a good job in video exposure and exposure adaption due to changing ambient light. The final result also showcases “pleasing colors” with good autofocus in tracking moving subjects. Negatives include jitter while panning, frame dropping, color fringing in some conditions, and lack of wide dynamic range.

Story Timeline