Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro leak hints at 108-megapixel main camera

Xiaomi launched its new Mi CC series of smartphones in China back in July. The lineup launched with the Mi CC9 and Mi CC9e alongside a Mi CC9 Meitu Edition. Now, it seems like the Chinese company is preparing to add another model to this lineup. The fourth member of the Mi CC series might be called Mi CC9 Pro and will be aimed at gamers in the mid-range price segment. To recall, Xiaomi has launched the Mi CC9e globally as the Mi A3 while the Mi CC9 is available in select markets as Mi 9 Lite.

According to leaked information about Mi CC9 Pro on Weibo, the device will come with a curved screen. This will be a first for a Xiaomi smartphone that does not fall into the premium price segment. It is also tipped to pack Samsung ISOCELL Bright HMX image sensor. This is the same 108-megapixel sensor recently seen on the Mi MIX Alpha concept smartphone. If the leak turns out to be true then the Mi CC9 Pro could be the first commercial device to launch with Samsung’s high resolution image sensor for smartphones.

In terms of performance, the Mi CC9 Pro is tipped to house Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G mobile platform. The Snapdragon 730G is an octa-core CPU with custom Kryo 470 cores fabricated using 8nm process. It delivers 15 percent additional graphics boost over Snapdragon 730 for a powerful gaming experience. For gamers, the Snapdragon 730G is also the first in the 7 Series to support True HDR while playing mobile games. There is not much information beyond these specifications of this upcoming smartphone.

The leak suggests that Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro could arrive as early as October 24 in China. We should see more leaks and information about the device closer to its launch. There is even a possibility of Xiaomi launching the Mi CC9 Pro in other markets under the Mi 9 or Mi A3 branding. Xiaomi has strengthened its product in the entry-level and mid-range price segment. Now, it is trying to become a lead player in the premium mid-range price segment as well.