Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro, Mi TV 5 Series, Xiaomi Watch launch

Chinese smartphone maker and electronics giant Xiaomi is all set to launch a number of products today in China. The company has already shared a number of teasers about these products in the weeks leading up to the event. These products include the much anticipated Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro, Mi TV 5 series, and Xiaomi Watch. As previously noted, the Mi CC9 Pro is likely to launch as Mi Note 10 outside the Chinese market. The company is expected to launch the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 in Spain on November 6.

Moving back, the launch event is scheduled to kick off at 11:30 IST or about 2 PM local China time. Xiaomi is set to live stream the event on its official Weibo page and the Chinese version of Mi.com. The live stream and event will be in the Chinese language with no option for other languages. However, if you know Mandarin or want to just follow along to see the design, you can watch the Livestream. In the meantime, here is everything that we know about the products teased to launch.

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro

The Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro is likely to the successor of the Mi CC9 series that launched earlier this year. As per previous reports, it is likely to sport Snapdragon 730G SoC with 5,260mAh battery and 30W fast charging. The highlight of the device is likely to be the Penta camera setup on the back. It is likely to feature a 108-megapixel primary sensor with a 5-megapixel 10x hybrid zoom lens. Other sensors include a 12-megapixel module with a 50mm focal length for portraits and a 20-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens. Last we also have a 2-megapixel sensor with a macro lens. Moving to the front, we also get a 32-megapixel sensor in the waterdrop notch.

Other specifications of the device also include a 6.47-inch curved OLED display with FHD+ resolution. Mi CC9 Pro is also expected to feature up to 12GB RAM, and up to 256GB internal storage with NFC. Xiaomi also teased that the device will come with support for Hi-Res audio and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The device is likely to launch in a number of different color options.

Xiaomi Mi TV 5 Series

Taking a look at the much anticipated Mi TV 5 series, we are not aware of all the aspects of the device. The new smart TV lineup is expected to feature a 4K Quantum Dot display along with HDR10+ support, and more. Other teased specifications include 108 percent NTSC color profile support, MEMC motion compensation, and a four-unit speaker. Mi TV 5 lineup also comes with support for Dolby Atmos and DTS protocols in the audio department. Taking a closer look at the teasers, the lineup is expected to sport a slimmer frame. It is also expected to run on a 12nm-fabrication process based Amlogic T972 processor with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

Xiaomi Mi Watch

The third product to launch in the market will be the Xiaomi Mi Watch. Xiaomi has already teased a number of specifications and features about the wearable along with real-world images. It is marketing this wearable as an independent computing device capable of doing tasks on its own. It is expected to be the first proper stand-alone watch with Snapdragon Wear 3100 and MIUI-based software. Mi Watch will sport Apple Watch-like design with eSIM, GPS, NFC and Wi-Fi for connectivity.