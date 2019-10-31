Mi CC9 Pro to feature 5,260mAh battery with 30W fast charging support

Xiaomi is all set to launch its new Mi CC9 Pro smartphone in China on November 5. Ahead of the official unveiling, the company has revealed a few features of the upcoming device. One of the latest teasers confirms that the Mi CC9 Pro will feature a whopping 5,260mAh battery. It will also offer support for 30W fast charging tech. The Chinese brand claims that the charger will take 30 minutes to top up 58 percent battery power. The charge can fully top up the Mi CC9 Pro in 65 minutes, as per the company.

The handset will sport a waterdrop-style notched display. It will flaunt a four-sided curved body. Recently, Mi CC9 Pro also made an appearance on TENAA. The listing suggests that the Mi CC9 Pro could arrive with a big 6.47-inch OLED panel with full HD+ resolution. In terms of performance, the Mi CC9 Pro is tipped to house Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G mobile platform.

The 8nm Snapdragon 730G is an octa-core CPU with custom Kryo 470 cores. It delivers a 15 percent additional graphics boost over Snapdragon 730 for a powerful gaming experience. It could pack the Samsung ISOCELL Bright HMX image sensor. This is the same 108-megapixel sensor that was seen on the Mi MIX Alpha concept smartphone. In addition, a render confirmed that the device will feature a 5x optical zoom.

There are rumors claiming it will support wireless charging tech. The camera system will reportedly offer dual OIS and a pair of dual LED flash units. It is likely to feature a 32-megapixel selfie camera on the front. The smartphone will come with a 3.5mm jack too.

Besides, Xiaomi will soon be launching the next-gen Mi TV 5 series in China on November 5. The brand has already revealed that the Mi TV 5 will come with a 4K QLED panel with 108 percent NTSC color gamut. The TV is also set to come with MEMC motion compensation tech.