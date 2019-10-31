comscore Mi CC9 Pro to feature 5,260mAh battery with 30W fast charging support
  • Home
  • News
  • Mi CC9 Pro to feature 5,260mAh battery with 30W fast charging support
News

Mi CC9 Pro to feature 5,260mAh battery with 30W fast charging support

News

The Mi CC9 Pro smartphone is likely to offer a massive 5,260mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging. It is tipped to house Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G mobile platform.

  • Published: October 31, 2019 2:48 PM IST
Mi CC9 Pro

Xiaomi is all set to launch its new Mi CC9 Pro smartphone in China on November 5. Ahead of the official unveiling, the company has revealed a few features of the upcoming device. One of the latest teasers confirms that the Mi CC9 Pro will feature a whopping 5,260mAh battery. It will also offer support for 30W fast charging tech. The Chinese brand claims that the charger will take 30 minutes to top up 58 percent battery power. The charge can fully top up the Mi CC9 Pro in 65 minutes, as per the company.

The handset will sport a waterdrop-style notched display. It will flaunt a four-sided curved body. Recently, Mi CC9 Pro also made an appearance on TENAA. The listing suggests that the Mi CC9 Pro could arrive with a big 6.47-inch OLED panel with full HD+ resolution. In terms of performance, the Mi CC9 Pro is tipped to house Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G mobile platform.

Xiaomi Mi TV 5 officially teased ahead of November 5 launch

Also Read

Xiaomi Mi TV 5 officially teased ahead of November 5 launch

The 8nm Snapdragon 730G is an octa-core CPU with custom Kryo 470 cores. It delivers a 15 percent additional graphics boost over Snapdragon 730 for a powerful gaming experience. It could pack the Samsung ISOCELL Bright HMX image sensor. This is the same 108-megapixel sensor that was seen on the Mi MIX Alpha concept smartphone. In addition, a render confirmed that the device will feature a 5x optical zoom.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Review

There are rumors claiming it will support wireless charging tech. The camera system will reportedly offer dual OIS and a pair of dual LED flash units. It is likely to feature a 32-megapixel selfie camera on the front. The smartphone will come with a 3.5mm jack too.

Besides, Xiaomi will soon be launching the next-gen Mi TV 5 series in China on November 5. The brand has already revealed that the Mi TV 5 will come with a 4K QLED panel with 108 percent NTSC color gamut. The TV is also set to come with MEMC motion compensation tech.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: October 31, 2019 2:48 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

WhatsApp for Android finally gets fingerprint lock feature: All you need to know
News
WhatsApp for Android finally gets fingerprint lock feature: All you need to know
Nuclear Power Corporation of India confirms its network was hacked

News

Nuclear Power Corporation of India confirms its network was hacked

MIUI 11 released: A look at top features

Features

MIUI 11 released: A look at top features

Xiaomi starts rolling out MIUI 11 update for Redmi 7: All you need to know

News

Xiaomi starts rolling out MIUI 11 update for Redmi 7: All you need to know

Delhi to host PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split 2019

Gaming

Delhi to host PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split 2019

Most Popular

HyperX Cloud Alpha S Gaming Headset Review

Infinix S5 Review

AKG Y500 Wireless On-ear Headphones Review

Huami Amazfit GTS Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Review

WhatsApp for Android finally gets fingerprint lock feature: All you need to know

Nuclear Power Corporation of India confirms its network was hacked

Xiaomi starts rolling out MIUI 11 update for Redmi 7: All you need to know

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro to go on sale on November 6 at 12PM: Price in India, features

Fujifilm launches Instax Mini LiPlay smart camera in India: Check price, features

Xiaomi MIUI 11 Top Features

MIUI 11 released: A look at top features

PUBG Mobile Payload Mode

Google Messages RCS: How to enable this on any Android smartphone

Top 5 Made in India Smartphones

Related Topics

Related Stories

Top smartphones expected to launch in November 2019

Top Products

Top smartphones expected to launch in November 2019
Mi CC9 Pro to feature 5,260mAh battery with 30W fast charging support

News

Mi CC9 Pro to feature 5,260mAh battery with 30W fast charging support
Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro with 108MP camera, 5X optical zoom launching on Nov 5

News

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro with 108MP camera, 5X optical zoom launching on Nov 5
Xiaomi Mi TV 5 with narrow bezels officially teased

News

Xiaomi Mi TV 5 with narrow bezels officially teased
Xiaomi teases Mi Note 10 with 108-megapixel penta camera setup

News

Xiaomi teases Mi Note 10 with 108-megapixel penta camera setup

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro स्मार्टफोन की 6 नवंबर को होगी अगली फ्लैश सेल

Samsung smartphones under 10000: ये हैं 10 हजार के अंदर सैमसंग के 10 स्मार्टफोन

Xiaomi Mi TV 5 4K LED टीवी 5 नवंबर को Mi CC9 Pro स्मार्टफोन के साथ होगा लॉन्च

Realme स्मार्टफोन को 2 साल वॉरंटी के साथ खरीदने का आज आखिरी मौका

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro में होगा 108MP सेंसर वाला पेंटा कैमरा सेटअप, 5 नवंबर को होगा लॉन्च

News

WhatsApp for Android finally gets fingerprint lock feature: All you need to know
News
WhatsApp for Android finally gets fingerprint lock feature: All you need to know
Nuclear Power Corporation of India confirms its network was hacked

News

Nuclear Power Corporation of India confirms its network was hacked
Xiaomi starts rolling out MIUI 11 update for Redmi 7: All you need to know

News

Xiaomi starts rolling out MIUI 11 update for Redmi 7: All you need to know
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro to go on sale on November 6 at 12PM: Price in India, features

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro to go on sale on November 6 at 12PM: Price in India, features
Fujifilm launches Instax Mini LiPlay smart camera in India: Check price, features

News

Fujifilm launches Instax Mini LiPlay smart camera in India: Check price, features