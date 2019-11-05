Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro with 108-megapixel penta camera is official

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro, the penta camera smartphone has been launched in China. It is the second smartphone, after Nokia 9 PureView, to feature five cameras on the back. The Mi CC9 Pro is also the first to commercially debut with 108-megapixel primary camera. The smartphone arrives as an upper mid-range offering and will debut globally as Mi Note 10. The smartphone borrows a lot of design cues from Huawei P30 Pro and comes with a competitive pricing as well.

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro: Price and Specifications

Let’s start with the most interesting thing about the device: price. The Mi CC9 Pro will be available in three different storage variants. The base model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage will be available for RMB 2,799 (around Rs 27,990). The 8GB RAM variant with 128GB storage will retail for RMB 3,099 (around Rs 30,990). There is also an exclusive version with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage priced at RMB 3,499 (around Rs 34,990). It is available in green, aurora and black color options and is now available for pre-order. The sale begins on November 11 in China.

The big feature of Mi CC9 Pro is the 108-megapixel main camera on the back. The smartphone features a penta rear camera setup with the first lens acting as a 5x telephoto lens. The second shooter is the 12-megapixel sensor for portraits and third is the 108-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor. The sensor has wider f/1.7 aperture and 4-axis optical image stabilization. The fourth sensor is a 20-megapixel ultra wide-angle shooter with 117-degree field of view. The fifth shooter is a 2-megapixel macro lens with a focal length of 1.5cm.

The Mi CC9 Pro also features dual LED flash unit on the back. At the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. DxOMark has already rated Mi CC9 Pro Premium Edition with the joint highest score of 121. It sits alongside Huawei Mate 30 Pro as the best smartphone camera on the rankings. It has a photo sub-score of 130 and video sub-score of 102. At the launch, Xiaomi touted the video capabilities of the device and its highest score on DxOMark test for videos.

Under the hood, the Mi CC9 Pro has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G mobile platform, which is a higher clocked version of Snapdragon 730. There is up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. There is a 6.47-inch FHD+ AMOLED display and a large 5,260mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging. Xiaomi claims that the phone will charge completely in 65 minutes. It runs MIUI 11 based on Android Pie and supports Game Turbo 2.0 technology. The smartphone will launch as the Mi Note 10 in Spain tomorrow. It will be extended to global markets in the coming weeks.