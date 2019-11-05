comscore Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro with 108-megapixel penta camera is official
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro with 108-megapixel penta camera and Snapdragon 730G is official: Price, Specifications
News

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro with 108-megapixel penta camera and Snapdragon 730G is official: Price, Specifications

News

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro is the first commercial device with Samsung-made 108-megapixel main camera. It will launch globally as Mi Note 10 this month.

  • Updated: November 5, 2019 2:19 PM IST
Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro Main

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro, the penta camera smartphone has been launched in China. It is the second smartphone, after Nokia 9 PureView, to feature five cameras on the back. The Mi CC9 Pro is also the first to commercially debut with 108-megapixel primary camera. The smartphone arrives as an upper mid-range offering and will debut globally as Mi Note 10. The smartphone borrows a lot of design cues from Huawei P30 Pro and comes with a competitive pricing as well.

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro: Price and Specifications

Let’s start with the most interesting thing about the device: price. The Mi CC9 Pro will be available in three different storage variants. The base model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage will be available for RMB 2,799 (around Rs 27,990). The 8GB RAM variant with 128GB storage will retail for RMB 3,099 (around Rs 30,990). There is also an exclusive version with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage priced at RMB 3,499 (around Rs 34,990). It is available in green, aurora and black color options and is now available for pre-order. The sale begins on November 11 in China.

Xiaomi Mi TV 5 Pro with QLED panel launched in three screen data-lazy-sizes: Price, Specifications

Also Read

Xiaomi Mi TV 5 Pro with QLED panel launched in three screen sizes: Price, Specifications

The big feature of Mi CC9 Pro is the 108-megapixel main camera on the back. The smartphone features a penta rear camera setup with the first lens acting as a 5x telephoto lens. The second shooter is the 12-megapixel sensor for portraits and third is the 108-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor. The sensor has wider f/1.7 aperture and 4-axis optical image stabilization. The fourth sensor is a 20-megapixel ultra wide-angle shooter with 117-degree field of view. The fifth shooter is a 2-megapixel macro lens with a focal length of 1.5cm.

The Mi CC9 Pro also features dual LED flash unit on the back. At the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. DxOMark has already rated Mi CC9 Pro Premium Edition with the joint highest score of 121. It sits alongside Huawei Mate 30 Pro as the best smartphone camera on the rankings. It has a photo sub-score of 130 and video sub-score of 102. At the launch, Xiaomi touted the video capabilities of the device and its highest score on DxOMark test for videos.

Xiaomi teases Mi Note 10 with 108-megapixel penta camera setup

Also Read

Xiaomi teases Mi Note 10 with 108-megapixel penta camera setup

Under the hood, the Mi CC9 Pro has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G mobile platform, which is a higher clocked version of Snapdragon 730. There is up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. There is a 6.47-inch FHD+ AMOLED display and a large 5,260mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging. Xiaomi claims that the phone will charge completely in 65 minutes. It runs MIUI 11 based on Android Pie and supports Game Turbo 2.0 technology. The smartphone will launch as the Mi Note 10 in Spain tomorrow. It will be extended to global markets in the coming weeks.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: November 5, 2019 1:43 PM IST
  • Updated Date: November 5, 2019 2:19 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Red Dead Redemption 2 PC set to go live at 6:30PM today
Gaming
Red Dead Redemption 2 PC set to go live at 6:30PM today
Realme Days on Flipkart: Check out offers on Realme C2 and more

Deals

Realme Days on Flipkart: Check out offers on Realme C2 and more

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro with 108-megapixel penta camera is official

News

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro with 108-megapixel penta camera is official

Microsoft launches new all-in-one Office app

News

Microsoft launches new all-in-one Office app

Xiaomi Mi Watch pricing leaked before launch

Wearables

Xiaomi Mi Watch pricing leaked before launch

Most Popular

HyperX Cloud Alpha S Gaming Headset Review

Infinix S5 Review

AKG Y500 Wireless On-ear Headphones Review

Huami Amazfit GTS Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Review

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro with 108-megapixel penta camera is official

Microsoft launches new all-in-one Office app

1More portable Bluetooth speaker launched in India for Rs 6,499: Check features

Samsung Galaxy S11 to feature next-gen 108MP sensor

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition now available via open sale in India: Price, features

How to use Air Triggers on Asus ROG Phone 2

Top smartphones to launch in November 2019

Xiaomi MIUI 11 Top Features

MIUI 11 released: A look at top features

PUBG Mobile Payload Mode

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro with 108-megapixel penta camera is official

News

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro with 108-megapixel penta camera is official
Xiaomi Mi Watch pricing leaked before launch

Wearables

Xiaomi Mi Watch pricing leaked before launch
Xiaomi Mi TV 5 Pro with QLED panel launched in three screen data-lazy-sizes

Smart TVs

Xiaomi Mi TV 5 Pro with QLED panel launched in three screen sizes
Xiaomi Mi Super Sale: Here are all the deals and discounts

Deals

Xiaomi Mi Super Sale: Here are all the deals and discounts
Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro, Mi TV 5 Series, Xiaomi Watch launch

News

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro, Mi TV 5 Series, Xiaomi Watch launch

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi ने लॉन्च किया 108 मेगापिक्सल कैमरा सेंसर वाला Mi CC9 Pro स्मार्टफोन

Xiaomi Mi TV 5 Pro स्मार्ट टीवी तीन स्क्रीन साइज के साथ हुआ लॉन्च

Xiaomi Mi Super Sale : Redmi के इन स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रही हैं धमाकेदार डील्स

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition स्मार्टफोन आज से ओपन सेल के जरिए उपलब्ध

Xiaomi Mi Watch लॉन्च से पहले रिटेल स्टोर पर हुई लिस्ट, कीमत का हुआ खुलासा

News

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro with 108-megapixel penta camera is official
News
Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro with 108-megapixel penta camera is official
Microsoft launches new all-in-one Office app

News

Microsoft launches new all-in-one Office app
1More portable Bluetooth speaker launched in India for Rs 6,499: Check features

News

1More portable Bluetooth speaker launched in India for Rs 6,499: Check features
Samsung Galaxy S11 to feature next-gen 108MP sensor

News

Samsung Galaxy S11 to feature next-gen 108MP sensor
OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition now available via open sale in India: Price, features

News

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition now available via open sale in India: Price, features