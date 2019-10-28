Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has just teased its upcoming Mi CC9 Pro in the render on its official Weibo profile. As part of the teaser, the company also confirmed some key specifications for the device. The highlight for the device is likely to be the 108-megapixel primary camera on the back. In addition, the render also confirmed that the device will feature a 5x optical zoom. Beyond this, the rear camera features a total of five cameras and two separate dual-LED flash units.

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro specifications, and more

There is no information on the rest of the sensors though we expect a depth sensor and an ultra-wide sensor. This is in addition to the primary 108-megapixel sensor, and the 5x optical sensor. The fifth one is likely to be a dedicated macro lens. Talking about the primary sensor, it is likely that Xiaomi is using the 108-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor. As per past reports, the device will come with Snapdragon 730G. Another report from XDA Developers stated that this is only the second smartphone to feature a 108-megapixel sensor. Xiaomi is expected to launch four devices with this sensor in the coming months.

The report also highlighted teasers hinting at the upcoming Xiaomi Mi Watch and Mi TV 5 series. The company is planning to launch both these products along with Mi CC9 Pro on November 5, 2019. Focusing on the Xiaomi Mi Watch; it is likely to be a true smartwatch unlike the Mi Band 4. The company is expected to even surpass the existing Amazfit wearables in terms of smarts and capability.

Mi Watch is also likely to feature a design similar to what we have seen on the Apple Watch. This includes the square frame along with the crown on the side. The teaser also hinted at a dedicated button on the right side below the crown. Moving to the Mi TV 5 series, we don’t know much about the product including expected specifications.