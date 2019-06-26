Xiaomi Mi CC9 retail box images leaked

Yesterday, Xiaomi teased that the upcoming Mi CC9 will have a 32-megapixel selfie shooter with improved Beauty mode. The company has already confirmed the launch of new CC series for “Curious & Creative” consumers. It will be unveiled at an event in China on July 2. Xiaomi is expected to launch two smartphones in the CC series in China, dubbed the Mi CC9 and Mi CC9e.

Xiaomi is geared up with more teasers for the Mi CC9 and Mi CC9e. After the camera specs and a selfie camera sample, the company has now shared more such images on Weibo. Additionally, a user on the Chinese microblogging website also leaked out renders of the retail box for the Xiaomi Mi CC9.

Unlike old retail packaging, the new Mi CC9 retail box is more colorful. It also mentions “Chic” and “Cool” marketing tagline behind the name (via GSMArena). Other than that, the box doesn’t give away specs other than the confirmed ones. We already know that there will be a 32-megpixel selfie camera onboard.

Xiaomi CC9, CC9e specifications (expected)

As per leaks, the Xiaomi Mi CC9 might arrive with a 6.39-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display. It is expected to come with a Snapdragon 730 SoC under the hood. Additionally, the company could also add a 4,000mAh battery as is the case with other Xiaomi phones. In terms of imaging, the device could pack a triple-camera setup at the back. The setup is tipped to include a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor and a 16-megapixel secondary lens. It could also be paired with a 12-megapixel sensor.

The Xiaomi Mi CC9e, on the other hand, is expected to sport a smaller 5.97-inch AMOLED display. The panel will operate at full-HD+ resolution. Furthermore, the device could draw its power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC. It is also expected to come packed with a small 3,500mAh battery. In terms of optics, the Xiaomi Mi CC9e might debut with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX582 sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor.