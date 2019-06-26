comscore Xiaomi Mi CC9 retail box images leaked | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Mi CC9 retail box images leaked; company teases more camera samples
News

Xiaomi Mi CC9 retail box images leaked; company teases more camera samples

News

Xiaomi is geared up with more teasers for the Mi CC9 and Mi CC9e. After the camera specs and a selfie camera sample, the company has now shared more such images on Weibo.

  • Published: June 26, 2019 11:08 AM IST
xiaomi-mi-cc9-retail-box

Yesterday, Xiaomi teased that the upcoming Mi CC9 will have a 32-megapixel selfie shooter with improved Beauty mode. The company has already confirmed the launch of new CC series for “Curious & Creative” consumers. It will be unveiled at an event in China on July 2. Xiaomi is expected to launch two smartphones in the CC series in China, dubbed the Mi CC9 and Mi CC9e.

Xiaomi is geared up with more teasers for the Mi CC9 and Mi CC9e. After the camera specs and a selfie camera sample, the company has now shared more such images on Weibo. Additionally, a user on the Chinese microblogging website also leaked out renders of the retail box for the Xiaomi Mi CC9.

Top smartphones with 48MP camera in June 2019: Redmi Note 7 Pro, OnePlus 7, Asus 6Z and more

Also Read

Top smartphones with 48MP camera in June 2019: Redmi Note 7 Pro, OnePlus 7, Asus 6Z and more

Unlike old retail packaging, the new Mi CC9 retail box is more colorful. It also mentions “Chic” and “Cool” marketing tagline behind the name (via GSMArena). Other than that, the box doesn’t give away specs other than the confirmed ones. We already know that there will be a 32-megpixel selfie camera onboard.

Xiaomi CC9, CC9e specifications (expected)

As per leaks, the Xiaomi Mi CC9 might arrive with a 6.39-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display. It is expected to come with a Snapdragon 730 SoC under the hood. Additionally, the company could also add a 4,000mAh battery as is the case with other Xiaomi phones. In terms of imaging, the device could pack a triple-camera setup at the back. The setup is tipped to include a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor and a 16-megapixel secondary lens. It could also be paired with a 12-megapixel sensor.

Watch Video: Xiaomi Redmi 7 Pro First Look

The Xiaomi Mi CC9e, on the other hand, is expected to sport a smaller 5.97-inch AMOLED display. The panel will operate at full-HD+ resolution. Furthermore, the device could draw its power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC. It is also expected to come packed with a small 3,500mAh battery. In terms of optics, the Xiaomi Mi CC9e might debut with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX582 sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: June 26, 2019 11:08 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
BSNL adds 3 new broadband plans, prices start from Rs 349
thumb-img
Gaming
PUBG update 30 live with new weapon Deagle, BRDM-2 vehicle and other features
thumb-img
News
Asus 6Z sale; launch offers, price in India, and specifications
thumb-img
News
Realme compares 64-megapixel camera samples to competition's 48-megapixel

Editor's Pick

Nokia 3.2 now available at a starting price of Rs 7,574
Deals
Nokia 3.2 now available at a starting price of Rs 7,574
Realme announces 'Real Leap Days' sale: Here are the details

Deals

Realme announces 'Real Leap Days' sale: Here are the details

Xiaomi Mi CC9 retail box images leaked

News

Xiaomi Mi CC9 retail box images leaked

BSNL adds 3 new broadband plans, prices start from Rs 349

News

BSNL adds 3 new broadband plans, prices start from Rs 349

Mi Turns 5: Xiaomi teases Mi Truck Builder, wireless headphones and more

News

Mi Turns 5: Xiaomi teases Mi Truck Builder, wireless headphones and more

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e First Impression

Motorola One Vision Review

Motorola One Vision First Impressions

Asus 6Z Review

Asus 6Z Hands on and First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi CC9 retail box images leaked

BSNL adds 3 new broadband plans, prices start from Rs 349

Mi Turns 5: Xiaomi teases Mi Truck Builder, wireless headphones and more

LG W30 to launch in India today under LG W series

Asus 6Z sale; launch offers, price in India, and specifications

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Mi CC9 retail box images leaked

News

Xiaomi Mi CC9 retail box images leaked
Mi Turns 5: Xiaomi teases Mi Truck Builder, wireless headphones and more

News

Mi Turns 5: Xiaomi teases Mi Truck Builder, wireless headphones and more
Xiaomi Mi CC9 to come with 32MP selfie camera teased

News

Xiaomi Mi CC9 to come with 32MP selfie camera teased
Best smartphones with 48MP camera

Top Products

Best smartphones with 48MP camera
Xiaomi Mi Beard Trimmer launched in India

News

Xiaomi Mi Beard Trimmer launched in India

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi Mi CC9 की रिटेल बॉक्स इमेज हुई लीक, पहले से ज्यादा कलरफुल हुआ बॉक्स

Nokia 2.2 Review : एंट्री सेगमेंट में जस्टिफाई करना मुश्किल

BSNL ने लॉन्च किए तीन नए ब्रॉडबैंड प्लान, जानें कीमत और बेनिफिट्स

LG आज भारत में W सीरीज का LG W30 स्मार्टफोन करेगी लॉन्च, ऐसे देखें लॉन्च इवेंट

Coolpad आज भारत में लॉन्च करेगी Cool 3 Plus Smartphone

News

Xiaomi Mi CC9 retail box images leaked
News
Xiaomi Mi CC9 retail box images leaked
BSNL adds 3 new broadband plans, prices start from Rs 349

News

BSNL adds 3 new broadband plans, prices start from Rs 349
Mi Turns 5: Xiaomi teases Mi Truck Builder, wireless headphones and more

News

Mi Turns 5: Xiaomi teases Mi Truck Builder, wireless headphones and more
LG W30 to launch in India today under LG W series

News

LG W30 to launch in India today under LG W series
Asus 6Z sale; launch offers, price in India, and specifications

News

Asus 6Z sale; launch offers, price in India, and specifications