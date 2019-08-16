comscore Xiaomi Mi CC9 series Star Diamond case launched, priced at $71
Xiaomi Mi CC9 series Star Diamond case launched, priced at $71

Xiaomi has unveiled a new Start Dimond case for its Mi CC9 series. The case features a starry pattern and is reportedly made up of 10,000 Austrian crystal elements. Read on to know more about it.

  Published: August 16, 2019 2:27 PM IST
Xiaomi has launched a new Start Dimond case for its Mi CC9 series. The newly launched case is available for the Mi CC9, CC9e, and the CC9 Meitu Edition. The case features a starry pattern and is reportedly made up of 10,000 Austrian crystal elements. The Chinese company recommends users to use the case with the white color variant of the CC9 family. “Xiaomi says the design is inspired by the Northern Lights,” GSMArena reports.

Besides, the company recently launched Mi A3 phone, which is a rebranded version of the Mi CC9e. The only difference is that the Mi A3 is a part of Google’s Android One program. The same Android One smartphone is expected to launch in India on August 21. To recall, the Mi CC9 series was launched in China on July 2.

Xiaomi Mi CC9 series specifications, features

As for the specifications, the Xiaomi CC9 comes with a tall 6.39-inch AMOLED display and 91 percent screen-to-body ratio. The more affordable version packs a 6.08-inch AMOLED panel. The devices feature a dot-notch display design, similar to other Redmi budget phones. The display has a Full HD+ resolution and 600nits of maximum brightness. The Mi CC9 sports an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The Mi CC9 draws its power from a Snapdragon 710 SoC, while the Mi CC9e packs a Snapdragon 665 chipset. Both the phones will ship with Android 9 Pie OS with MIUI 10 custom UI atop. Talking about the cameras, the Mi CC9 bears a triple rear camera setup. This includes a 48-megapixel primary camera with f/1.79 aperture. There is also an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The setup offers AI features as well, which also includes AI scene detection. There is also a dedicated Night mode, and the device also supports ultra slow-motion videos.

On the front, both the handsets sport a 32-megapixel selfie camera, which is the same as on the Redmi Y3. Both the units offer a large 4,030mAh battery under the hood. It supports 18W fast charging tech. The Mi CC9e also offers a 48-megapixel primary rear camera. Connectivity options of the Mi CC9 series include LTE, Wi-Fi, NFC, Hi-Res audio, Bluetooth 4.2 and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

Xiaomi Mi A3

Xiaomi Mi A3
Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC
Triple - 48MP + 8MP + 2MP
  Published Date: August 16, 2019 2:27 PM IST

