Xiaomi has today launched its latest Mi CC9 series in China. The newly launched Mi CC9 and Mi CC9e boast a 3D glass back design with gradient finish. The company is offering the handsets in Planet Blue, White Lover, and Dark Prince color options. Both the budget devices offer AMOLED display, beefy battery, and more. The latest Mi CC9 series also packs a 32-megapixel front camera, glass gradient design, and a 48-megapixel primary rear camera. The latest Xiaomi devices are expected to soon make their way to the Indian market too.

Xiaomi Mi CC9, Mi CC9e price

The Xiaomi Mi CC9 comes with a starting price tag of RMB 1,799 (approximately Rs 18,000). This price is for the 6GB RAM and 64GB model. There is also a 6GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. Xiaomi is offering the same variant for RMB 1,999 (approximately Rs 20,000).

The more affordable Xiaomi Mi CC9e comes in three variants. The base 4GB RAM model with 64GB storage is priced at RMB 1,299 (approximately Rs 13,000). The 6GB RAM variant with 64GB storage will cost RMB 1,399 (approximately Rs 14,000). The third 6GB RAM/128GB storage configuration carries a price label of RMB 1,599 (approximately Rs 16,000).

Xiaomi Mi CC9 series specifications, features

The Xiaomi CC9 comes with a tall 6.39-inch AMOLED display and 91 percent screen-to-body ratio. The more affordable version packs a 6.08-inch AMOLED panel. The devices feature a dot-notch display design, similar to other Redmi budget phones. The display has a Full HD+ resolution and 600nits of maximum brightness. The Mi CC9 sports an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro First Look

The Mi CC9 is powered by a Snapdragon 710 SoC, while the Mi CC9e is built around a Snapdragon 665 chipset. Both the phones will ship with Android 9 Pie OS with MIUI 10 custom UI atop. Talking about the cameras, the Mi CC9 bears a triple rear camera setup. This includes a 48-megapixel primary camera with f/1.79 aperture. It is assisted by an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The setup offers AI features as well, which also includes AI scene detection. There is also a dedicated Night mode, and the device also supports ultra slow-motion videos.

On the front, both the handsets sport a 32-megapixel selfie camera, which is the same as on the Redmi Y3. Both the units are backed by a large 4,030mAh battery under the hood. It supports 18W fast charging tech. The Mi CC9e also offers a 48-megapixel primary rear camera. Connectivity options of the Mi CC9 series include LTE, Wi-Fi, NFC, Hi-Res audio, Bluetooth 4.2 and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.