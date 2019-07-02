comscore Xiaomi Mi CC9 series with 48MP camera launched: Price, specifications
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Mi CC9 series with 48MP camera, glass gradient design launched: Price, specifications
News

Xiaomi Mi CC9 series with 48MP camera, glass gradient design launched: Price, specifications

News

The new Xiaomi Mi CC9 packs a 32-megapixel front camera, glass gradient design, a 48-megapixel primary rear camera, AMOLED display and more.

  • Published: July 2, 2019 8:57 PM IST
Xiaomi Mi CC9

Xiaomi has today launched its latest Mi CC9 series in China. The newly launched Mi CC9 and Mi CC9e boast a 3D glass back design with gradient finish. The company is offering the handsets in Planet Blue, White Lover, and Dark Prince color options. Both the budget devices offer AMOLED display, beefy battery, and more. The latest Mi CC9 series also packs a 32-megapixel front camera, glass gradient design, and a 48-megapixel primary rear camera. The latest Xiaomi devices are expected to soon make their way to the Indian market too.

Xiaomi Mi CC9, Mi CC9e price

The Xiaomi Mi CC9 comes with a starting price tag of RMB 1,799 (approximately Rs 18,000). This price is for the 6GB RAM and 64GB model. There is also a 6GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. Xiaomi is offering the same variant for RMB 1,999 (approximately Rs 20,000).

The more affordable Xiaomi Mi CC9e comes in three variants. The base 4GB RAM model with 64GB storage is priced at RMB 1,299 (approximately Rs 13,000). The 6GB RAM variant with 64GB storage will cost RMB 1,399 (approximately Rs 14,000). The third 6GB RAM/128GB storage configuration carries a price label of RMB 1,599 (approximately Rs 16,000).

Xiaomi introduces Mi Truck Builder toy on crowdfunding for Rs 1,199 in India

Also Read

Xiaomi introduces Mi Truck Builder toy on crowdfunding for Rs 1,199 in India

Xiaomi Mi CC9 series specifications, features

The Xiaomi CC9 comes with a tall 6.39-inch AMOLED display and 91 percent screen-to-body ratio. The more affordable version packs a 6.08-inch AMOLED panel. The devices feature a dot-notch display design, similar to other Redmi budget phones. The display has a Full HD+ resolution and 600nits of maximum brightness. The Mi CC9 sports an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro First Look

The Mi CC9 is powered by a Snapdragon 710 SoC, while the Mi CC9e is built around a Snapdragon 665 chipset. Both the phones will ship with Android 9 Pie OS with MIUI 10 custom UI atop. Talking about the cameras, the Mi CC9 bears a triple rear camera setup. This includes a 48-megapixel primary camera with f/1.79 aperture. It is assisted by an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The setup offers AI features as well, which also includes AI scene detection. There is also a dedicated Night mode, and the device also supports ultra slow-motion videos.

Xiaomi Redmi 7A India launch set for July 4: All you need to know

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi 7A India launch set for July 4: All you need to know

On the front, both the handsets sport a 32-megapixel selfie camera, which is the same as on the Redmi Y3. Both the units are backed by a large 4,030mAh battery under the hood. It supports 18W fast charging tech. The Mi CC9e also offers a 48-megapixel primary rear camera. Connectivity options of the Mi CC9 series include LTE, Wi-Fi, NFC, Hi-Res audio, Bluetooth 4.2 and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: July 2, 2019 8:57 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi Truck Builder launched in India for Rs 1,199
thumb-img
News
TikTok denies Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's claim on sending data to China
thumb-img
News
Samsung patent shows phone expanding into tablet
thumb-img
News
LG G8S ThinQ launched with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Mi CC9 series goes official: Check specs, price
News
Xiaomi Mi CC9 series goes official: Check specs, price
Asus ROG G703 First Impressions

Review

Asus ROG G703 First Impressions

Vivo Z1 Pro India launch tomorrow: All you need to know

News

Vivo Z1 Pro India launch tomorrow: All you need to know

Samsung Galaxy Note 10: All you need to know

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10: All you need to know

Samsung Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy S9 update brings Live Focus effects

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy S9 update brings Live Focus effects

Most Popular

Asus ROG G703 First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 First Impressions

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701 Review

Samsung Galaxy M40 Review

LG W10 and LG W30 First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi CC9 series goes official: Check specs, price

Vivo Z1 Pro India launch tomorrow: All you need to know

Samsung Galaxy Note 10: All you need to know

Samsung Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy S9 update brings Live Focus effects

WhatsApp to add a new shortcut to its Android app soon

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Mi CC9 series goes official: Check specs, price

News

Xiaomi Mi CC9 series goes official: Check specs, price
Redmi Note 7 Pro gets 6GB/64GB model in India: Price, sale date

News

Redmi Note 7 Pro gets 6GB/64GB model in India: Price, sale date
Xiaomi Mi Truck Builder launched in India for Rs 1,199

News

Xiaomi Mi Truck Builder launched in India for Rs 1,199
Nubia Red Magic 3 gets fastest phone badge on AnTuTu

News

Nubia Red Magic 3 gets fastest phone badge on AnTuTu
Xiaomi Mi CC9, Mi CC9e launch today: All you need to know

News

Xiaomi Mi CC9, Mi CC9e launch today: All you need to know

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro का 6GB रैम और 64GB स्टोरेज वेरिएंट भारत में लॉन्च, जानें कीमत

TikTok ने Congress MP Shashi Tharoor के दावे का किया खंडन, चीन नहीं भेजा जा रहा है इंडियन यूजर्स का डाटा

शाओमी ने 1,199 रुपये की कीमत में लॉन्च किया Mi Truck Builder

AnTuTu टॉप 10 बेस्ट स्मार्टफोन June 2019 लिस्ट में OnePlus 7 ने Redmi K20 Pro को पछाड़ा

Shinco ने 23,999 रुपये की कीमत में लॉन्च किया 49 इंच का स्मार्ट टीवी

News

Xiaomi Mi CC9 series goes official: Check specs, price
News
Xiaomi Mi CC9 series goes official: Check specs, price
Vivo Z1 Pro India launch tomorrow: All you need to know

News

Vivo Z1 Pro India launch tomorrow: All you need to know
Samsung Galaxy Note 10: All you need to know

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10: All you need to know
Samsung Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy S9 update brings Live Focus effects

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy S9 update brings Live Focus effects
WhatsApp to add a new shortcut to its Android app soon

News

WhatsApp to add a new shortcut to its Android app soon