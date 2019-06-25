comscore Xiaomi Mi CC9 teased with a 32MP selfie camera | BGR India
  Xiaomi Mi CC9 to come with 32MP selfie camera, advanced Beauty mode on July 2
Xiaomi Mi CC9 to come with 32MP selfie camera, advanced Beauty mode on July 2

Xiaomi's Weibo teaser post of Mi CC9 notes that the camera will “restore the natural skin texture” and will “record the beauty of each moment”. The teaser image mentions 'shot on Mi CC9' watermark and 32-megapixel resolution.

xiaomi-mi-cc9-32mp-teaser-weibo

Xiaomi has already confirmed that the new CC series for “Curious & Creative” consumers will get unveiled at an event in China on July 2. Previously, Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun shared a poster confirming the launch date, and now the company has teased that the Mi CC9 will have a 32-megapixel selfie shooter with improved Beauty mode.

Xiaomi’s Weibo teaser post of Mi CC9 notes that the camera will “restore the natural skin texture” and will “record the beauty of each moment”, reported GSMArena. The teaser image mentions ‘shot on Mi CC9’ watermark and 32-megapixel resolution. Further ahead, we are expecting Xiaomi to share more key specifications about the two smartphones. So far, we have only seen a few online leaks with purported specifications.

Top smartphones with 48MP camera in June 2019: Redmi Note 7 Pro, OnePlus 7, Asus 6Z and more

Also Read

Top smartphones with 48MP camera in June 2019: Redmi Note 7 Pro, OnePlus 7, Asus 6Z and more

Xiaomi CC9, CC9e specifications (expected)

As per leaks, the Xiaomi Mi CC9 might arrive with a 6.39-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display and Snapdragon 730 SoC. Additionally, the company could also add a 4,000mAh battery as is the case with other Xiaomi phones. In terms of imaging, the device could pack a triple-camera setup at the back. There could be a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor and a 16-megapixel secondary lens.

Watch Video: Xiaomi Redmi 7 Pro First Look

The Xiaomi Mi CC9e, on the other hand, is expected to sport a smaller 5.97-inch AMOLED display. The panel will operate at full-HD+ resolution. Furthermore, the device could draw its power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC. It could pack a small 3,500mAh battery. In terms of optics, the Xiaomi Mi CC9e might debut with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX582 sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor.

हिंदी समाचार

Honor Days Sale: ऑनर के इन स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रहा है धमाकेदार डिस्काउंट

Xiaomi के अपकमिंग CC9 स्मार्टफोन में होगा दमदार 32MP का सेल्फी कैमरा

Lenovo Z6 स्मार्टफोन Snapdragon 730 चिपसेट के साथ जल्द होगा लॉन्च

Amazon Prime Day 2019 sale की हुई घोषणा: 48 घंटों की सेल के दौरान मिलेंगी अट्रैक्टिव डील्स

JioGigaFiber: 600 रुपये में मिलेगी इंटरनेट, TV और लैंडलाइन सर्विस

