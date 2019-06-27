comscore Xiaomi Mi CC9e four variants, color options leaked | BGR India
Xiaomi Mi CC9e four variants, color options leaked ahead of July 2 launch

Xiaomi has been teasing away its 32-megapixel selfie camera samples and more key features on social media. Additionally, a user on the Chinese microblogging website also leaked out renders of the alleged retail box of Xiaomi Mi CC9.

  Published: June 27, 2019 12:48 PM IST
Xiaomi will launch its all-new new CC series for “Curious & Creative” consumers at an event in China on July 2. The expected two smartphones, Mi CC9 and Mi CC9e, are meant for the young audience. Xiaomi has been teasing away its 32-megapixel selfie camera samples and more key features on social media. Additionally, a user on the Chinese micro blogging website also leaked out renders of the alleged retail box of Xiaomi Mi CC9.

New information about the variants of Xiaomi Mi CC9e has surfaced online. The handset is claimed to launch in four variants in China. Also, it is expected to release in three colors editions. According to MSP, the Xiaomi Mi CC9e will have the variants like 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, 4GB RAM + 128GB storage, 6GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. It is noted to come in three color options of White, Blue Planet and Night Prince.

In terms of pricing, the leaks suggest that the Mi CC9e could start at RMB 1,599 (approximately Rs 16,000) for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The top-end 6GB RAM + 128GB storage is tipped to cost RMB 2,199 (approximately Rs 22,000). The last teaser from Xiaomi included selfie camera samples ‘shot on Mi CC9’. Further ahead, we are expecting Xiaomi to tease more key specifications about the two smartphones until the July 2 launch date.

Xiaomi CC9, CC9e specifications (expected)

As per leaks, the Xiaomi Mi CC9 might arrive with a 6.39-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display. It is expected to come with a Snapdragon 730 SoC under the hood. Additionally, the company could also add a 4,000mAh battery as is the case with other Xiaomi phones. In terms of imaging, the device could pack a triple-camera setup at the back. The setup is tipped to include a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor and a 16-megapixel secondary lens. It could also be paired with a 12-megapixel sensor.

The Xiaomi Mi CC9e, on the other hand, is expected to sport a smaller 5.97-inch AMOLED display. The panel will operate at full-HD+ resolution. Furthermore, the device could draw its power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC. It is also expected to come packed with a small 3,500mAh battery. In terms of optics, the Xiaomi Mi CC9e might debut with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX582 sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor.

