comscore Mi Credit launch in India: Everything about Xiaomi's new service
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Mi Credit launching in India next month: Everything you need to know
News

Xiaomi Mi Credit launching in India next month: Everything you need to know

News

Xiaomi's upcoming Mi Credit service was first unveiled back in May last year. Now the company is likely to launch a revamped version on December 3.

  • Published: November 29, 2019 10:37 AM IST
xiaomi-india-stock-image-bgr

Xiaomi will launch its Mi Credit platform for personal loans in India on December 3. The Mi Credit service was first announced in May last year. Now, the Chinese handset maker is likely to unveil a revamped version of the service for Indian users. Read on to find out everything about the new service ahead of the Mi Credit launch.

Mi Credit essentially acts as a platform for users to initiate instant financial lending. As mentioned, it was first announced back in May 2018. Xiaomi isn’t offering the loan, but is simply linking the user to a service that will offer the loan. The company is partnering Bengaluru-based startup KreditBee for the service.

The companies claim to be able to initiate a loan in under 10 minutes with a simple KYC verification process. Users can apple for loans up to Rs 100,000, with interest rates starting at 1.8 percent. Xiaomi also clarifies that user information and verification is done on partner platforms, and Mi Credit only lists agents.

While the service is yet to fully launch, some reports highlight potential privacy issues. These reports claim that Xiaomi uses phone activity data to create a credit profile for its users. Some of the data collection includes “identity, life stage, lifestyle, social relationships, and brand loyalty.”

Xiaomi to soon launch Mi Credit service in India, banking on phone data for finance play

Also Read

Xiaomi to soon launch Mi Credit service in India, banking on phone data for finance play

Customers signing up for the service share their personal data such as ‘professional and educational backgrounds’, ‘temporary messages history’, and more. Users also end up sharing information related to “use of certain apps and websites.” Users signing the agreement also need to consent to their data being shared with third-party service providers. Lifestyle changes, such as a promotion or a divorce, as part of its approach to credit scoring, is also tracked by the company.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: November 29, 2019 10:37 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Mi Credit India launch on December 3
News
Xiaomi Mi Credit India launch on December 3
Bharti Airtel to begin VoWiFi calling service in December

Telecom

Bharti Airtel to begin VoWiFi calling service in December

Black Friday sale in India today: Top deals on Xiaomi, Realme and Nokia phones

Deals

Black Friday sale in India today: Top deals on Xiaomi, Realme and Nokia phones

Realme likely to break away from Oppo: Report

News

Realme likely to break away from Oppo: Report

Samsung Galaxy S10 series getting stable Android 10 update

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 series getting stable Android 10 update

Most Popular

Airtel Xstream Stick Review

Fingers Audio Pods Review

Realme 5s Review

Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle HR Review

Dell Inspiron 13 7000 2-in-1 Review

Xiaomi Mi Credit India launch on December 3

Realme likely to break away from Oppo: Report

Samsung Galaxy S10 series getting stable Android 10 update

Jony Ive has formally left Apple, removed from leadership page

Realme 5s first sale today at 12PM: Price, specifications, offers

How and where to buy FASTag, recharge and more

How 5G will change lives

Top 10 WhatsApp tricks, tips and features you should know in 2019

Lenovo aims to expand market share with ThinkBook lineup

How Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro is made in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Mi Credit India launch on December 3

News

Xiaomi Mi Credit India launch on December 3
Black Friday sale in India today: Top deals on Xiaomi, Realme and Nokia phones

Deals

Black Friday sale in India today: Top deals on Xiaomi, Realme and Nokia phones
FASTag offers: A look deals before buying one

Deals

FASTag offers: A look deals before buying one
Redmi Note 8 series sale in India today via Amazon.in and Mi.com: Price, features

News

Redmi Note 8 series sale in India today via Amazon.in and Mi.com: Price, features
Philips 800 Series Air Purifiers now available; price, features, and more

News

Philips 800 Series Air Purifiers now available; price, features, and more

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi Black Friday Sale: शाओमी की इस सेल में मिल रहा है बंपर डिस्काउंट

Vivo V17 में पहली बार दिया जाएगा ये कैमरा मोड, जानें क्या हैं खूबियां

Redmi Note 8 और Note 8 Pro की आज दोपहर 12 बजे होगी फ्लैश सेल

Realme Black Friday Sale शुरू, मिल रही हैं धमाकेदार डील्स

Realme 5s स्मार्टफोन की पहली सेल आज, जानें सेल ऑफर्स, कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

Xiaomi Mi Credit India launch on December 3
News
Xiaomi Mi Credit India launch on December 3
Realme likely to break away from Oppo: Report

News

Realme likely to break away from Oppo: Report
Samsung Galaxy S10 series getting stable Android 10 update

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 series getting stable Android 10 update
Jony Ive has formally left Apple, removed from leadership page

News

Jony Ive has formally left Apple, removed from leadership page
Realme 5s first sale today at 12PM: Price, specifications, offers

News

Realme 5s first sale today at 12PM: Price, specifications, offers