Xiaomi Mi Display 1A monitor launched: Check price, features and more

A few months back, Xiaomi took the wraps off two new display products. These include a 23.8-inch Xiaomi flat display and the second one is a Xiaomi curved display with a 34-inch curved screen. Now, the brand has launched a new monitor in its home market. The Xiaomi Mi Display 1A comes with a price label of RMB 699, which is around Rs 7,560 in India.

Interested buyers can get the Mi Display 1A via Xiaomi Mall. It ships with a 23.8-inch IPS flat screen, which operates at 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution. It has a 16:9 aspect ratio and a 178-degree viewing angle. The latest monitor from Xiaomi features a common design with three sides having narrow bezels and wide bottom bezel. This is not meant for gamers as the display only offers support for 60Hz refresh rate.

The monitor also supports low blue light without video flash. The company says that the device uses DC technology to intelligently adjust the brightness. The brightness is 250 cd/m², the contrast ratio is 1000:1, and the response time is 6ms, Gizchina reports. Further, the Xiaomi Mi Display 1A comes with a three-micro-edge integrated panel design. Additionally, multiple screens can also be stitched together for a much better visual experience.

Besides, Xiaomi recently launched a new product in India in order to help lessen daily household chores. The latest Mi Robot Vacuum from Xiaomi comes with a price label of Rs 17,999. This is a smart move and a good every-day cleaning solution, especially during the ongoing lockdown period in India. The robot vacuum cleaner comes with features like 2-in-1 sweeping and mopping function, real-time floor mapping and more. Interested buyers can get the latest Mi Robot Vacuum via Xiaomi India’s official website.