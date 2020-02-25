Xiaomi Mi Dual Driver earphones launched in India, priced at Rs 799

Xiaomi has launched a new pair of Mi Dual Driver earphones in India. The earphones will be available in two color options, including Blue and Black. The latest audio product from the company will go on sale starting February 25 at 12:00PM. Customers can get the Xiaomi earphones via Mi.Com, Mi Homes, and Amazon India. The Xiaomi Mi Dual Driver earphones are priced at Rs 799 in India.

The new set of earphones come equipped with 10mm and 8mm dynamic drivers. Xiaomi claims that the product will deliver rich bass and crisp treble. “It ensures minimal sound distortion while offering extra bass, sparkling trebles, and clear mids,” the company said.

The earphones, conferred with the prestigious iF DESIGN AWARD 2020 look elegant and are also built to last. The outer shell of the earphone features an elegant carbon look for effortless style. Xiaomi says its budget earphones are lightweight, scratch-proof as well as fingerprint-resistant. It comes with a 3-button operation and supports voice assistants. The magnetic earbuds ship with tangle-free braided cable.

Raghu Reddy, Chief Business Officer, Xiaomi India said, “Majority of Indians today lead a fast-paced life and consume most of their content on the go. While most earphones come with Single Dynamic Driver, Mi Dual Driver In-Ear Earphones segregate the range of different frequencies and deliver much fuller sound through the dual-diaphragm drivers.”

“This product has been designed to meet the exacting audio requirements of the new age consumer by providing a distinct sound signature with a focus on bass, treble, and mids. It also features braided wires for additional durability and passive noise cancellation to make it an incredible value product in this category.”

Besides, Xiaomi just recently slashed the price of its old Mi Sports Bluetooth Earphones Basic. The latter was previously available for Rs 1,499 in India. Now, the neckband earphones have received a decent price cut. The Mi Sports Bluetooth Earphones Basic can now be purchased for Rs 1,299 via Amazon.in and Mi.com.