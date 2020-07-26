Xiaomi launched the Mi eBook reader last year in China. And until now, we had no hope for the product to roll out for other countries. But this week, reports suggest the company’s device has passed Bluetooth SIG for its certification. And this means Xiaomi could finally launch the product in other markets very soon. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 review: A good phone, but not a better deal than the Note 9 Pro

The reader has been spotted on the Bluetooth SIG database. Over here, you can see the device supports Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity. And it has been given the name Mi eBook reader in the listing. With its global launch, Xiaomi will enter yet another product segment. The reader will compete with known brands like Amazon Kindle, Barnes & Noble, and Kobo among others. Also Read - Xiaomi slashes price of Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 in India: Check features

Xiaomi Mi eBook reader details

The device made its debut in China and was made available via the crowdfunding system. It later went on sale for RMB 599 (Rs 6,100 approx) in the country. As for the specifications, Xiaomi’s eBook Reader is powered by an Allwinner quad-core processor clocked at 1.8GHz. The device comes with 1GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. It ships with Android 8.1 Oreo OS out of the box. The product offers support for a variety of content including books, web-based works, as well as comics. It also supports txt files, EPUB, and PDF among others. The eBook reader from Xiaomi features a 1,800mAh battery. Also Read - Redmi Earbuds S Review: Xiaomi's budget true wireless earbuds does not surprise

The company claims that the device can deliver a standby time of several weeks on a single charge. The e-reader also offers support for modern USB Type-C port. There is also a built-in LED reading light, which supports 24 stages of dimming. It comes with an ink-screen, which Xiaomi says can offer a pixel density of 212 PPI. It features thick bezels around the screen and comes with a button on the top. There are no buttons on the side of the device.