Xiaomi already has plans to launch Redmi Note 9 phone in India soon, as per a recent teaser. Now, the brand has teased the India launch of Xiaomi Mi Electric Air Compressor, which is already available in the UK. It is basically a portable tire inflator air pump and was first unveiled in China. The launch event of this Xiaomi Mi device will take place on July 14.

The Xiaomi Mi Portable Electric Air Compressor comes with a price label of £39.99, which is around Rs 3,800 in India. The Chinese company could launch the product with the same price tag. It will be available in a standard Black color option, as the teaser suggests.

The Xiaomi Mi Portable Electric Air Compressor features an LED light for ease in filling up a tire, especially at night. The company says that the smart device offers a 2,000mAh battery, which can be charged in about three hours. There's a micro USB charging port as well. It is durable and compact and can be lugged around in a backpack. The device will offer an inflation pressure range of 0.2-10.3bar/3-150psi and a sensor accuracy of ±2ps. Xiaomi has designed this product in such a watch that it will work with a wide range of nozzles.

Apart from a display, Xiaomi Mi Portable Electric Air Compressor has an intelligent engine. The Chinese company says it allows proper dissipation of heat and reduced vibration for better handheld usage. The product can also be used to inflate sports balls and it automatically measures psi as it pumps. The air compressor is said to produce noise less than 80dB from 1 meter. It is compatible with multiple air taps, and the tire inflator air pump stops when fully inflated.