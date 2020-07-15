comscore Xiaomi Mi Electric Air Compressor launched in India: Price, specifications
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Mi Electric Air Compressor launched in India: Price, specifications, sale details
News

Xiaomi Mi Electric Air Compressor launched in India: Price, specifications, sale details

News

The Xiaomi Mi Portable Electric Air Compressor price in India is set at Rs 2,299 in India.

  • Published: July 15, 2020 11:53 AM IST
Xiaomi Mi Electric Air Compressor (1)

The Xiaomi Mi Portable Electric Air Compressor has been launched in India. The brand claims that the portable tire inflator air pump can top up a car tire in just six minutes and a bicycle tire in about three minutes. One can charge this device with any power bank, as per the company. Xiaomi Mi Portable Electric Air Compressor price in India is set at Rs 2,299 in India. Read on to know more about the device. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max with 33W fast charger, quad rear cameras goes on sale today: Price, Specifications

The latest product from Xiaomi can be purchased via its crowdfunding platform. The mentioned price tag is an initial launch price and after the crowdfunding campaign ends, the price will be increased. The price of this portable tire inflator air pump could be Rs 3,499 after a particular time period. Xiaomi will start shipping it from August 10 in a standard black color option. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 India launch on July 20: Expected specifications and price

Watch: Poco M2 Pro Camera Review

It also comes with a digital display, which shows tire pressure and an LED light. The Xiaomi Mi Portable Electric Air Compressor features an LED light for ease in filling up a tire, especially at night. The company says that the smart device offers a 2,000mAh battery, which can be charged in about three hours. There’s a micro USB charging port as well. Also Read - Redmi Note 9 Pro next sale on July 14: Price in India, offers, specifications

It is durable and compact and can be lugged around in a backpack. The device will offer an inflation pressure range of 0.2-10bar/3-145psi and a sensor accuracy of ±2psi. Xiaomi has designed this product in such a watch that it will work with a wide range of nozzles.

Apart from a display, Xiaomi Mi Portable Electric Air Compressor has an intelligent engine. The Chinese company says it allows proper dissipation of heat and reduced vibration for better handheld usage. The product can also be used to inflate sports balls and it automatically measures psi as it pumps. The air compressor is said to produce noise less than 80dB from 1 meter. It is compatible with multiple air taps, and the tire inflator air pump stops when fully inflated.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: July 15, 2020 11:53 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

Infinix Hot 9 Pro sale via Flipkart today at 12 pm; check details
News
Infinix Hot 9 Pro sale via Flipkart today at 12 pm; check details
OnePlus Buds design, battery life and other key details revealed

News

OnePlus Buds design, battery life and other key details revealed

Google in advanced talks with Jio Platforms over new deal

News

Google in advanced talks with Jio Platforms over new deal

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max with 33W fast charger goes on sale today

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max with 33W fast charger goes on sale today

OnePlus Nord design revealed by the company; pre-order goes live today

News

OnePlus Nord design revealed by the company; pre-order goes live today

Most Popular

Realme C11 First Impressions

Sony WF-XB700 TWS review

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Review: Best Windows tablet

Poco M2 Pro Review

Realme X3 SuperZoom review

Google Maps: Check out the new Live View AR feature

Infinix Hot 9 Pro sale via Flipkart today at 12 pm; check details

OnePlus Buds design, battery life and other key details revealed

Google in advanced talks with Jio Platforms over new deal

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max with 33W fast charger goes on sale today

BGR Talks: Sameer Raje, Head of India - Zoom

Can UV light kill germs and secure your home?

Dell says XPS 17 has a market among creators; hints at India launch

Ericsson Mobility Report says India will have 18 million 5G users by 2025

Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max with 33W fast charger goes on sale today

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max with 33W fast charger goes on sale today
Best Budget Phone Under 8000 in India

Top Products

Best Budget Phone Under 8000 in India
Best Phone Under 10000 in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 10000 in India in 2020
Realme C11 with 6.5-inch display, 5,000mAh battery launched in India

News

Realme C11 with 6.5-inch display, 5,000mAh battery launched in India
Best Phones with LPDDR5 RAM

Top Products

Best Phones with LPDDR5 RAM

हिंदी समाचार

OnePlus Nord को आज 1.30 बजे कर पाएंगे प्री-ऑर्डर, बायर्स को मिलेंगे 5,000 रुपये के बेनिफिट

RIL 43rd AGM : आज लॉन्च हो सकता है Jio Phone 3, Facebook जैसे डील को लेकर हो सकते हैं बड़े ऐलान

4GBRAM+64GB स्टोरेज, 5 कैमरा, 5000mAh बैटरी के साथ Infinix Hot 9 Pro की सेल आज Flipkart पर, जानें कीमत

Amazfit Bip S Lite स्मार्ट वॉच 29 जुलाई को होगी लॉन्च, जानिए खास बातें

PUBG Mobile रॉयल पास सीजन 14 की हुई शुरुआत, मिलेंगे कई नए रिवॉर्ड्स

Latest Videos

OnePlus 8 Camera Review

Reviews

OnePlus 8 Camera Review
BGR Talks: Sameer Raje, Head of India - Zoom Video Communications

Features

BGR Talks: Sameer Raje, Head of India - Zoom Video Communications
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: Camera Review

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: Camera Review
Nokia 5310 Review

Reviews

Nokia 5310 Review

News

Google Maps: Check out the new Live View AR feature
News
Google Maps: Check out the new Live View AR feature
Infinix Hot 9 Pro sale via Flipkart today at 12 pm; check details

News

Infinix Hot 9 Pro sale via Flipkart today at 12 pm; check details
OnePlus Buds design, battery life and other key details revealed

News

OnePlus Buds design, battery life and other key details revealed
Google in advanced talks with Jio Platforms over new deal

News

Google in advanced talks with Jio Platforms over new deal
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max with 33W fast charger goes on sale today

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max with 33W fast charger goes on sale today

new arrivals in india

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers