The Xiaomi Mi Portable Electric Air Compressor has been launched in India. The brand claims that the portable tire inflator air pump can top up a car tire in just six minutes and a bicycle tire in about three minutes. One can charge this device with any power bank, as per the company. Xiaomi Mi Portable Electric Air Compressor price in India is set at Rs 2,299 in India. Read on to know more about the device.

The latest product from Xiaomi can be purchased via its crowdfunding platform. The mentioned price tag is an initial launch price and after the crowdfunding campaign ends, the price will be increased. The price of this portable tire inflator air pump could be Rs 3,499 after a particular time period. Xiaomi will start shipping it from August 10 in a standard black color option.

It also comes with a digital display, which shows tire pressure and an LED light. The Xiaomi Mi Portable Electric Air Compressor features an LED light for ease in filling up a tire, especially at night. The company says that the smart device offers a 2,000mAh battery, which can be charged in about three hours. There's a micro USB charging port as well.

It is durable and compact and can be lugged around in a backpack. The device will offer an inflation pressure range of 0.2-10bar/3-145psi and a sensor accuracy of ±2psi. Xiaomi has designed this product in such a watch that it will work with a wide range of nozzles.

Apart from a display, Xiaomi Mi Portable Electric Air Compressor has an intelligent engine. The Chinese company says it allows proper dissipation of heat and reduced vibration for better handheld usage. The product can also be used to inflate sports balls and it automatically measures psi as it pumps. The air compressor is said to produce noise less than 80dB from 1 meter. It is compatible with multiple air taps, and the tire inflator air pump stops when fully inflated.