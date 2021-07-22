comscore Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2 Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team Edition showcased in India
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2 Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team Edition showcased in India
News

Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2 Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team Edition showcased in India

News

Xiaomi has showcased its special edition electric scooter on the occasion of its seventh anniversary in India at the Mi Home stores.

Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2 Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team Edition

What is the coolest way to celebrate if you complete seven years as a tech company in India? Showcase the coolest stuff you sell overseas, right? Xiaomi did so by showcasing its special edition electric scooter in India. Get ready for a name that’s a mouthful: Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2 Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team Edition. If the name excites you, you check with your nearest Mi Home store if they showcase it. Do note that the demo is available in select Mi Home stores in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad. Also Read - Xiaomi might have a new Snapdragon 888 phone up its sleeve, to be Mi 11T

Xiaomi sells a couple of electric scooters in its home market, and it revealed this one for the global markets some months ago. This version of the electric scooter has been designed in collaboration with the Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula 1 team. Yes, the very team that has won seven constructors’ championships in Formula 1, with Lewis Hamilton at the helm. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10i gets discounted by Rs 1,500 on Amazon India: Check the deal

Xiaomi showcases its Mercedes F1 edition scooter

On the Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2, the Mercedes bit is retained to the design bits. Hence, if you follow Formula 1, you can instantly recognize the neon blue Petronas colour flying across the body and the wheels. Also Read - MIUI 13 leaks reveal revamped Control Center, game floating window, and more

No, it does not rely on an F1-spec race engine for propulsion (don’t let your imagination fly that high). Xiaomi gives it a more modest 600W electric motor that can help it reach maximum speeds of up to 25 km/h. You get three driving modes to choose from: a slow walk mode, a regular drive mode, and a sports mode with the full grunt. A full charge can let you drive up to 45 Kms.

Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2 Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team Edition

To keep an eye on the driving range, modes, power lock status, speed and others, there is a small multifunctional control panel that can pair with a smart app. The cycle parts consist of an Aluminium Alloy body that can withstand a weight of 100 Kg and weighs 14.2 Kg. It can also be folded to be carried around easily.

The scooter gets a dual brake setup E-ABS on the front and a disc setup on the rear. The wheels themselves have 8.5-inch tires, which Xiaomi says can absorb shocks and are inflatable.

You might be wondering how much does this cost? Now, Xiaomi isn’t selling it in India. This one is just a showcase of what the company can achieve. Maybe we can see Xiaomi jumping into the EV market soon with more of such exciting products, right Xiaomi?

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 22, 2021 1:36 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Xiaomi might have a new Snapdragon 888 phone up its sleeve, to be Mi 11T

Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2 Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team Edition showcased in India

OnePlus 6, 6T OxygenOS 10.3.12 update brings July security patch, minor fixes

Nothing Ear 1 battery life, design and more details confirmed

Guru Randhawa launches Defy Gravity, Defy Crest, Defy Impulse earphones: Details here

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 vs Redmi Note 10: Which is better under Rs 15,000?

Pegasus Spyware: All you need to know

Cool WhatsApp features that should be introduced soon

GTA Online Los Santos Tuners: Prize rides, Mod Shop, vehicles, races, and more

5G on iPhone SE? Fine, as long as Apple upgrades the basics to 2022 spec

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi might have a new Snapdragon 888 phone up its sleeve, to be Mi 11T

News

Xiaomi might have a new Snapdragon 888 phone up its sleeve, to be Mi 11T
Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2 Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team Edition showcased in India

News

Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2 Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team Edition showcased in India
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India in 2021
Best Mobile Phone Under 25000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone Under 25000 in India in 2021
Best Mobile Phone under 55000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone under 55000 in India in 2021

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire Redeem Codes of 22st July: यूज करें नया कोड मिलेगा Street Boy Bundle

Facebook profile video: कैसे सेट करें फेसबुक प्रोफाइल वीडियो, जानिए स्टेप-बाय-स्टेप प्रोसेस

Twitter में आ रहा नया फीचर, जानें अब कैसे बिना पासवर्ड के भी कर पाएंगे ट्विटर लॉगिन

iQOO 8 में मिलेगी 160W चार्जिंग स्पीड, बस 12 मिनट में फुल हो जाएगी बैटरी

Infinix Hot 10 Play का नया वेरिएंट लॉन्च, मिलता है 3GB RAM + 32GB स्टोरेज

Latest Videos

Pegasus Spyware: All you need to know

Features

Pegasus Spyware: All you need to know
Realme Pad: Everything you need to know

Features

Realme Pad: Everything you need to know
Top 5G phones under Rs 15,000 in India in July 2021: Realme 8 5G, Poco M3 Pro, more

Features

Top 5G phones under Rs 15,000 in India in July 2021: Realme 8 5G, Poco M3 Pro, more
Realme Narzo 30 5G Review: Future-ready but does the future need it?

Reviews

Realme Narzo 30 5G Review: Future-ready but does the future need it?

News

Xiaomi might have a new Snapdragon 888 phone up its sleeve, to be Mi 11T
News
Xiaomi might have a new Snapdragon 888 phone up its sleeve, to be Mi 11T
Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2 Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team Edition showcased in India

News

Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2 Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team Edition showcased in India
OnePlus 6, 6T OxygenOS 10.3.12 update brings July security patch, minor fixes

News

OnePlus 6, 6T OxygenOS 10.3.12 update brings July security patch, minor fixes
Nothing Ear 1 battery life, design and more details confirmed

News

Nothing Ear 1 battery life, design and more details confirmed
Guru Randhawa launches Defy Gravity, Defy Crest, Defy Impulse earphones: Details here

Wearables

Guru Randhawa launches Defy Gravity, Defy Crest, Defy Impulse earphones: Details here

new arrivals in india

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F22
Samsung Galaxy F22

12,499

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Best Sellers