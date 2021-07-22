What is the coolest way to celebrate if you complete seven years as a tech company in India? Showcase the coolest stuff you sell overseas, right? Xiaomi did so by showcasing its special edition electric scooter in India. Get ready for a name that’s a mouthful: Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2 Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team Edition. If the name excites you, you check with your nearest Mi Home store if they showcase it. Do note that the demo is available in select Mi Home stores in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad. Also Read - Xiaomi might have a new Snapdragon 888 phone up its sleeve, to be Mi 11T

Xiaomi sells a couple of electric scooters in its home market, and it revealed this one for the global markets some months ago. This version of the electric scooter has been designed in collaboration with the Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula 1 team. Yes, the very team that has won seven constructors’ championships in Formula 1, with Lewis Hamilton at the helm. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10i gets discounted by Rs 1,500 on Amazon India: Check the deal

Xiaomi showcases its Mercedes F1 edition scooter

On the Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2, the Mercedes bit is retained to the design bits. Hence, if you follow Formula 1, you can instantly recognize the neon blue Petronas colour flying across the body and the wheels. Also Read - MIUI 13 leaks reveal revamped Control Center, game floating window, and more

No, it does not rely on an F1-spec race engine for propulsion (don’t let your imagination fly that high). Xiaomi gives it a more modest 600W electric motor that can help it reach maximum speeds of up to 25 km/h. You get three driving modes to choose from: a slow walk mode, a regular drive mode, and a sports mode with the full grunt. A full charge can let you drive up to 45 Kms.

To keep an eye on the driving range, modes, power lock status, speed and others, there is a small multifunctional control panel that can pair with a smart app. The cycle parts consist of an Aluminium Alloy body that can withstand a weight of 100 Kg and weighs 14.2 Kg. It can also be folded to be carried around easily.

The scooter gets a dual brake setup E-ABS on the front and a disc setup on the rear. The wheels themselves have 8.5-inch tires, which Xiaomi says can absorb shocks and are inflatable.

You might be wondering how much does this cost? Now, Xiaomi isn’t selling it in India. This one is just a showcase of what the company can achieve. Maybe we can see Xiaomi jumping into the EV market soon with more of such exciting products, right Xiaomi?