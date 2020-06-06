Xiaomi Mi Electric Toothbrush 'Pro' launch teased for India

Xiaomi has teased away a new Mi Electric Toothbrush launch for India. Back in February, the company announced crowdfunding Mi Electric Toothbrush T300 for the country at Rs 1,299. It was basically a Mijia product rebranded for the Indian market. The electric toothbrush was offered via Mi Crowdfunding platform with a goal of 1,000 units. Also Read - Xiaomi Haylou LS04 सोलर स्मार्टवॉच 30 दिनों की बैटरी लाइफ के साथ सस्ती कीमत में लॉन्च, जानें कीमत

Now after almost 4 months, Xiaomi has teased another electric toothbrush launch in India soon. The tweet posted by Xiaomi India reads, “How many of you are still stuck with manual brushing? Something amazing is coming soon for a #ProCleaning. Stay tuned!”. Even the India MD and Global VP, Manu Kumar Jain, also shared the same Tweet on Friday. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Band 4 with NFC coming out of China with Mastercard support

It is expected that Mi Electric Toothbrush ‘Pro’ could mean he T500 model. But nothing is confirmed as of now. It remains to be seen which model will Xiaomi bring it here. In China, the cheaper T100 model costs 99 yuan (approximately Rs 1,000) and another model that costs 199 yuan (approximately Rs 2,000).

Coming to the Xiaomi Mi Electric Toothbrush T300, it comes with magnetic levitation sonic motor. The motor, according to Xiaomi, allows for 10 times more efficient cleaning. It also comes with the DuPont Tynex StaClean Antimicrobial bristles set at 10 degree angles. The company notes that Dual-Pro Brush modes allow for cleaning plaque and debris from even the blind spots. There is EquiClean Auto Timer, which goes off after 2 minutes and pauses every 30 seconds.

The toothbrush also comes with a USB Type-C port for fast charging. It is rated to last for up to 25 days on a single charge. There are LED indicator alerts for battery and charging status. The Mi Electric Toothbrush T300 is IPX7 water and dust resistant. The base has a small ring and comes in three colors.