Xiaomi Mi Electric Toothbrush T300 launched in India

Xiaomi has launched its electric toothbrush in India. Called Mi Electric Toothbrush T300, the company is calling it “your personal dentist”. With the electric toothbrush, Xiaomi is bringing its ecosystem of products to India. The toothbrush follows Mi Beard Trimmer, which was launched as part of the company’s ecosystem expansion in the country. With its electric toothbrush, Xiaomi takes on incumbents like Oral-B and Colgate in the market.

Xiaomi Mi Electric Toothbrush T300: Price, Features

The Chinese smartphone maker teased the launch of an electric toothbrush in India early this week. Now, it has announced Mi Electric Toothbrush T300, which is basically a Mijia product rebranded for the Indian market. The electric toothbrush is priced at Rs 1,299 and being offered via Mi Crowdfunding platform. At the time of writing, the crowdfunding page shows a goal of 1,000 units. With 7 days remaining to reach the goal, it has already been backed by 42 supporters.

In terms of features, the Xiaomi Mi Electric Toothbrush T300 comes with magnetic levitation sonic motor. The motor, according to Xiaomi, allows for 10 times more efficient cleaning. It also comes with the DuPont Tynex StaClean Antimicrobial bristles set at 10 degree angles. The company notes that Dual-Pro Brush modes allow for cleaning plaque and debris from even the blind spots. There is EquiClean Auto Timer, which goes off after 2 minutes and pauses every 30 seconds.

The timer is meant to remind users to switch sides. There is also a standard mode and a gentle mode for sensitive teeth. The toothbrush also comes with a USB Type-C port for fast charging. It is rated to last for up to 25 days on a single charge. There are LED indicator alerts for battery and charging status. The Mi Electric Toothbrush T300 is IPX7 water and dust resistant. The base has a small ring and comes in three colors for “easy identification among family members”.

The Mi Electric Toothbrush T300 joins previous crowdfunding products like Smart LED lamp 1S, Motion-Activated Night Light 2, and others. Xiaomi, which started its journey in India as a smartphone maker in 2014, is looking to become a lifestyle brand. It already sells T-Shirts and shoes as part of this lifestyle initiative. With electric toothbrushes, the company is looking to offer a product in oral care as well. Xiaomi has not detailed the price of replacement brush heads just yet.