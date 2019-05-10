Xiaomi Mi Fit app gets a major redesign with new workout types

Xiaomi has just a new version of its Mi Fit app that is used to manage and keep track of data recorded by its Mi Band fitness bands, Xiaomi smartwatches, fitness scales, and the smart shoes that the company sells. This new update brings the version number of the app up to 4.0 along while introducing substantial changes to the UI of the app. In addition to the new user interface, the new update also brings support for the app to record data for new types of workouts.

As part of the design change, the Mi Fit app now comes with a card-based interface with three different screens including “Workout”, “Friends”, and “Profile”. As part of the “Workout” screen, users are greeted with four different tabs which include “Status”, “Walking”, “Running”, and “Cycling”. The “Walking”, “Running”, and “Cycling” tabs all come with a live view of Google Maps and the current location of the smartphone. When in these three tabs, users can directly tap on the “Go” button to start the tracking. Once the tracking starts, the amount of distance covered is shown on the top of the screen.

All three tracking modes have different settings that correspond with the type of activity. For instance, the “Walking” mode settings include a “High heart rate alert” option with a slider to adjust the BPM. The “Running” mode includes two options including running in the real world or running on a treadmill. The settings for the mode include a “Pace alert”, “Metronome” which makes the smartphone produce a rhythmic sound so that users can tune their running pace with the help of the sound and a “High heart rate alert”.

The “Cycling” mode comes with a similar “High heart rate alert” along with a “Speed reminder” and all three modes come with the option to automatically stop tracking if the speed of the user is slower than the minimum set speed, the option to keep the screen on and a “Text-to-speech” option. The “Friends” tab is to introduce a more social aspect in the fitness tracking app where users can compete with each other. There is no dark mode in the app but overall it is more refined in terms of design and text placement when compared with the previous version. This new redesign comes months before the rumored launch of the Mi Band 4.