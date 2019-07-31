Xiaomi has just launched its latest product, the Mi Flex Phone Grip and Stand in the Indian market. The Chinese smartphone maker and electronics giant shared the product details including the specifications and the pricing of the produce. According to the official listing page of the Mi Flex Phone Grip and Stand, Xiaomi is selling it for Rs 149. It is worth noting that the smartphone grip costs this after a time-limited 25 percent discount. The actual price of the product is Rs 199. Xiaomi also confirmed that the grip works with all smartphones in the market. This is because the grip fixes itself at the middle on the backside of the smartphone.

Mi Flex Phone Grip and Stand details

The company has crafted the grip with “sturdy TPU material” that is soft and flexible as a grip. The company also clarified that the adhesive on the back of the grip is made with the help of strong adhesive 3M material. Looking at the name of the product, users can also use it as a stand for their smartphone while watching movies. In addition to this, users can also adjust the level of the grip between the three available levels. These levels also provide multiple viewing angles while reading or watching content on your smartphone.

Xiaomi also revealed that users can use the Mi Flex Phone Grip and Stand in a number of different scenarios. Interested buyers can head to Mi.com to purchase the Xiaomi Mi Flex Phone Grip and Stand. The company also revealed that the grip comes with Matte Finish while offering three different colors. These colors include Blue, Black, and Red and one can select depending on the color of their smartphone. This announcement comes right after the company revealed that it is working on an upcoming gaming smartphone with the recently announced MediaTek Helio G90T. SoC maker MediaTek announced the launch of its gaming-centric MediaTek Helio G90 and Helio G90T at a launch event on August 30, 2019.

This also comes just days after Xiaomi launched its latest smartphone series in the market, the Xiaomi Redmi K20 lineup. As part of the series, the company launched two new smartphones, the Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro and the Redmi K20. The Redmi K20 Pro features Snapdragon 855 SoC while the K20 runs on Snapdragon 730 SoC.