Xiaomi Mi Floor Standing AC launched in China: All you need to know

Xiaomi today launched three products in India, namely Redmi 7, Redmi Y3 and a Mi LED Smart bulb. The Chinese company has also launched six new products in China, which includes Xiaomi TV and Xiaomi Mural TV, Mi Weighing Scale, Mi Walking Machine and more. At the event, Xiaomi also launched an air conditioner, which is called Xiaomi Mi Floor Standing AC.

The newly launched Mi Floor Standing AC from Xiaomi offers a cylindrical design, which is different from other split air conditioners, Gizmochina reports. The air conditioner reportedly features two cooling capacity, which includes 5100W cooling and 5650W heating. There is also 1100m3/h circulating air volume. It also offers support for swinging motion in all directions, which is up and down as well as left and right. The AC is designed for a room of about 20-32 square meter.

As for the pricing, Xiaomi’s latest Mi Floor Standing AC comes with a price tag of RMB 3,499 (approximately Rs 36,400) in China. However, as part of the launch offer, the product will be available for RMB 2,999 (approximately Rs 31,100). “The company adds that the AC comes with three-dimensional air supply so that the air can reach the room very quickly at every corner. The ducts and blades in the AC are specially optimized to offer a super quiet experience. It is rated to offer air supply up to 8 meters long and 2100W ceramic PTC electric auxiliary heat,” the cited source stated.

Additionally, one can control the Xiaomi Floor Standing AC using Xiaomi’s Mi app. There is a remote as well with the Mi Floor Standing AC, which is divided into different sections. The mentioned source highlighted that “different buttons on the remote come with different concave or convex design, make it easier to operate for a blind person.” Besides, the company is yet to reveal the price of the Mi LED Smart bulb, but we do know the price of the other two smartphones that Xiaomi launched in India today. The Redmi Y3 carries a starting price of Rs 9,999 for the base 3GB RAM variant, while the Redmi 7 costs Rs 7,999 for the 2GB RAM model.