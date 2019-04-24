comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Mi Floor Standing AC launched in China: All you need to know
News

Xiaomi Mi Floor Standing AC launched in China: All you need to know

News

Xiaomi has launched six new products in China, which includes Xiaomi TV and Xiaomi Mural TV, Mi Weighing Scale, Mi Walking Machine and more. At the event, Xiaomi also launched an air conditioner, which is called Xiaomi Mi Floor Standing AC.

  • Published: April 24, 2019 10:28 PM IST
Xiaomi Mi AC

(Photo credit: Weibo)

Xiaomi today launched three products in India, namely Redmi 7, Redmi Y3 and a Mi LED Smart bulb. The Chinese company has also launched six new products in China, which includes Xiaomi TV and Xiaomi Mural TV, Mi Weighing Scale, Mi Walking Machine and more. At the event, Xiaomi also launched an air conditioner, which is called Xiaomi Mi Floor Standing AC.

The newly launched Mi Floor Standing AC from Xiaomi offers a cylindrical design, which is different from other split air conditioners, Gizmochina reports. The air conditioner reportedly features two cooling capacity, which includes 5100W cooling and 5650W heating. There is also 1100m3/h circulating air volume. It also offers support for swinging motion in all directions, which is up and down as well as left and right. The AC is designed for a room of about 20-32 square meter.

Xiaomi Redmi Y3, Redmi 7 launched in India; prices start at Rs 7,999

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi Y3, Redmi 7 launched in India; prices start at Rs 7,999

As for the pricing, Xiaomi’s latest Mi Floor Standing AC comes with a price tag of RMB 3,499 (approximately Rs 36,400) in China. However, as part of the launch offer, the product will be available for RMB 2,999 (approximately Rs 31,100). “The company adds that the AC comes with three-dimensional air supply so that the air can reach the room very quickly at every corner. The ducts and blades in the AC are specially optimized to offer a super quiet experience. It is rated to offer air supply up to 8 meters long and 2100W ceramic PTC electric auxiliary heat,” the cited source stated.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro First Look

Additionally, one can control the Xiaomi Floor Standing AC using Xiaomi’s Mi app. There is a remote as well with the Mi Floor Standing AC, which is divided into different sections. The mentioned source highlighted that “different buttons on the remote come with different concave or convex design, make it easier to operate for a blind person.” Besides, the company is yet to reveal the price of the Mi LED Smart bulb, but we do know the price of the other two smartphones that Xiaomi launched in India today. The Redmi Y3 carries a starting price of Rs 9,999 for the base 3GB RAM variant, while the Redmi 7 costs Rs 7,999 for the 2GB RAM model.

  • Published Date: April 24, 2019 10:28 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Mi Floor Standing AC launched
News
Xiaomi Mi Floor Standing AC launched
Xiaomi Mi LED Smart bulb launched in India

News

Xiaomi Mi LED Smart bulb launched in India

OnePlus 7 Pro 'The Lab' program announced

News

OnePlus 7 Pro 'The Lab' program announced

Redmi 7 vs Redmi Note 7 vs Redmi Note 7 Pro: What's different

News

Redmi 7 vs Redmi Note 7 vs Redmi Note 7 Pro: What's different

Best selfie camera smartphones under Rs 15,000

News

Best selfie camera smartphones under Rs 15,000

Most Popular

Xiaomi Redmi 7, Redmi Y3 Hands-On and First Impressions

Infinix Smart 3 first impressions

Logitech MX Master 2S mouse Review

Realme C2 First Impressions

Realme 3 Pro Review

Xiaomi Mi Floor Standing AC launched

Facebook announces its first browser API for Chrome

Madras High Court lifts ban on TikTok app

Xiaomi Mi LED Smart bulb launched in India

OnePlus 7 Pro 'The Lab' program announced

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Mi Floor Standing AC launched

News

Xiaomi Mi Floor Standing AC launched
Xiaomi Mi LED Smart bulb launched in India

News

Xiaomi Mi LED Smart bulb launched in India
Redmi 7 vs Redmi Note 7 vs Redmi Note 7 Pro: What's different

News

Redmi 7 vs Redmi Note 7 vs Redmi Note 7 Pro: What's different
Best selfie camera smartphones under Rs 15,000

News

Best selfie camera smartphones under Rs 15,000
Top smartphones under Rs 10,000 to buy now

News

Top smartphones under Rs 10,000 to buy now

हिंदी समाचार

Madras High court ने TIKTOK ऐप से बैन हटाया, अब ऐप को कर पाएंगे डाउनलोड

Xiaomi का TV इस्तेमाल करने वालों के लिए खुशखबरी, ऐसे बदल जाएगा TV को देखने का एक्सपीरियंस

Apple साल 2020 तक लॉन्च कर सकती है 5G iPhone

Vivo V15 की कीमत में हुई 2 हजार रुपये की कटौती, जानें नई कीमत

Redmi Y3 vs Redmi Y2 : कौन-सा सेल्फी सेंट्रिक स्मार्टफोन है ज्यादा बेहतर

News

Xiaomi Mi Floor Standing AC launched
News
Xiaomi Mi Floor Standing AC launched
Facebook announces its first browser API for Chrome

News

Facebook announces its first browser API for Chrome
Madras High Court lifts ban on TikTok app

News

Madras High Court lifts ban on TikTok app
Xiaomi Mi LED Smart bulb launched in India

News

Xiaomi Mi LED Smart bulb launched in India
OnePlus 7 Pro 'The Lab' program announced

News

OnePlus 7 Pro 'The Lab' program announced