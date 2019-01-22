comscore
Xiaomi Mi Focus Cube launched in India for just Rs 199

The Mi Focus Cube will be available starting January 22 via Mi.com.

  Published: January 22, 2019 5:38 PM IST
Xiaomi has launched a new lifestyle product, labeled Mi Focus Cube in India. It is basically a stress buster accessory, that helps soothe stress and anxiety. It carries a price label of just Rs 199 and will be available for purchase starting from January 22 via Mi.com. In addition, customers will also have to pay an additional Rs 50 as delivery charges. It comes in only one color variant with a combination of white and orange color.

The accessory is crafted leveraging an intricate molding technology with smooth curved edges. The compact Mi Focus Cube offers a smooth finish and comfortable grip. It weighs about 25 grams. It is designed for children above 14 years. The company has also launched the Mi Rollerball Pen Refill, which is priced at Rs 119 and is available exclusively via Mi.com.

Besides, Xiaomi‘s sub-brand Redmi is rumored to unveil the Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi GO in India before the end of the first quarter. While we already know the specifications of the Redmi Note 7, the ‘Pro’ version of the same smartphone is believed to house an 11nm Snapdragon 675 octa-core chipset, coupled with an Adreno 612 GPU and flaunt a massive 48-megapixel rear Sony IMX586 sensor.

The device could be priced at CNY 1,499 (approximately Rs 15,750) in China. Speaking of the Redmi Go, the handset could offer a 5.9-inch display and run Android Pie Go Edition. It is already certified by the US FCC, EEC, and SIRIM Malaysia, as per reports. The Redmi Go would reportedly be the first Redmi device with Android Go.

  Published Date: January 22, 2019 5:38 PM IST

