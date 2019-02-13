Xiaomi Mi Home Security Camera Basic launched in India; to go on sale tomorrow

Xiaomi has today launched a new camera after teasing it on Twitter. True to what we predicted earlier, the latest product from the company is a home security camera, the “Mi Home Security Camera Basic 1080p”. The product is set to go on sale on Mi.com from tomorrow starting at 12 noon. The company claims that the camera will provide “intelligent detection” along with “excellent security surveillance”. The key features of the security camera include video recording at FHD 1080p resolution at up to 20 frames per second. The price of the security camera is Rs 1,999 through the listing page states that the original price is Rs 2,299 and Rs 1,999 is a discounted price.

The company has also added an ultra-wide angle with a 130-degree angle for wider coverage along with integrated night vision. The product description states that the camera has a 10-meter range in the infrared mode for night vision. The camera comes with 10 large 940nm infrared dimming lamps that provide night vision range “of up to 10 meters”. The camera also comes with a talkback feature where users can make video calls to monitor the surroundings and almost feel like you are there in the room. Considering that it is a security camera, Xiaomi also claims that it has added an artificial intelligence-powered motion detection feature in the software.

The software comes with intelligent algorithms that allow the camera to filter false alarms including curtain movements, insects or changes in the light. It is worth noting that users should enable the intelligent motion detection feature in the app. Once enabled, the camera will send push notifications to the user whenever motion is detected.

The mobile app also comes with a Picture-in-Picture (PiP) mode which will allow users to keep a tab on whatever is happening while doing other things on their smartphone. Though this feature is only available for Android users and PiP mode is not available on iOS. In case a user has multiple security cameras then they can easily monitor multiple rooms on a single screen. The camera supports microSD card as well as a NAS (Network-attached Storage) device to store the recorded footage.