Xiaomi Mi KN-95 masks launched, starts at Rs 250 for a pair

As days pass by, the COVID-19 pandemic is showing no signs of slowing down. Since the lockdown is lifted almost entirely, people are urged to adapt to the new normal. That means co-existing with the COVID-19 virus while trying to avoid getting any exposure to it. Masks are one of the easiest ways to stay safe from the virus, especially the ones rated N95. Xiaomi has now launched its own pair of N95 masks for the masses.

Xiaomi calls it the Mi KN-95 mask and is selling it at a price of Rs 250 for a pair. Those needing a pack of 5 masks in a pack will need to pay Rs 600. The masks will be available on Xiaomi's own website, Mi Home stores, and retail stores. This one is different from the Mi Air Pop anti-pollution masks as it is equipped to filter bacteria as well as viruses.

Mi KN-95 mask safety features

Xiaomi says the Mi KN-95 mask comes with four layers of protection. The mask is fabricated with a non-woven material on the outermost for filtering particles. The company says the innermost layer is designed for optimum breathing. Mi KN-95 Masks also come with inner two layers of melt-blown fabric for bacterial and small particle filtration.

The mask conforms to the standard values of protection, with more than 95 percent Bacterial Filter Efficiency (BFE). Xiaomi says this helps in preventing viable particles that may vary between the size 1-5 microns. This is also coupled with more than 95 percent Particle Filter Efficiency (PFE) that prevents entry of particles ﬁxed in size from 0.1 micron to 1 micron.

If you are concerned about wearing comfort, Xiaomi says the micro ﬁltration material used in the mask is soft, lightweight and gentle. The Inspiratory Resistance of Mi KN-95 masks lies at 153.9 Pa while the Expiratory Resistance is 137.9 Pa. This is said to ensure optimum breathability and offer ample airflow.

There’s also a nose pin for a firm fixture, thereby ensuring there is no leakage. This also helps in preventing fogging on the glasses. Xiaomi says it also comes with softer earloops, thereby making it easy for users to wear it for a longer time without any pain around the ears.