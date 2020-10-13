comscore Xiaomi Mi KN-95 masks launched, starts at Rs 250 for a pair | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Mi KN-95 masks launched in India, starts at Rs 250 for a pair
News

Xiaomi Mi KN-95 masks launched in India, starts at Rs 250 for a pair

News

Xiaomi has launched the Mi KN-95 masks in India starting at a price of Rs 250. Xiaomi promises protection against viruses and bacteria during the ongoing pandemic with the KN-95 masks.

  • Published: October 13, 2020 3:17 PM IST
Mi KN95 Mask

As days pass by, the COVID-19 pandemic is showing no signs of slowing down. Since the lockdown is lifted almost entirely, people are urged to adapt to the new normal. That means co-existing with the COVID-19 virus while trying to avoid getting any exposure to it. Masks are one of the easiest ways to stay safe from the virus, especially the ones rated N95. Xiaomi has now launched its own pair of N95 masks for the masses. Also Read - Top 10 Best Performing Android Smartphone 2020 : AnTuTu ने शेयर किए सितंबर के टॉप 10 पावरफुल फोन, iQOO 5 Pro ने Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra को पछाड़ा

Xiaomi calls it the Mi KN-95 mask and is selling it at a price of Rs 250 for a pair. Those needing a pack of 5 masks in a pack will need to pay Rs 600. The masks will be available on Xiaomi’s own website, Mi Home stores, and retail stores. This one is different from the Mi Air Pop anti-pollution masks as it is equipped to filter bacteria as well as viruses. Also Read - Redmi Note 10 with 108-megapixel camera coming this month: Expected prices and specs

Mi KN-95 mask safety features

Xiaomi says the Mi KN-95 mask comes with four layers of protection. The mask is fabricated with a non-woven material on the outermost for filtering particles. The company says the innermost layer is designed for optimum breathing. Mi KN-95 Masks also come with inner two layers of melt-blown fabric for bacterial and small particle filtration. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 10, Note 10 Pro leaks reveal 5G support, camera quality

The mask conforms to the standard values of protection, with more than 95 percent Bacterial Filter Efficiency (BFE). Xiaomi says this helps in preventing viable particles that may vary between the size 1-5 microns. This is also coupled with more than 95 percent Particle Filter Efficiency (PFE) that prevents entry of particles ﬁxed in size from 0.1 micron to 1 micron.

If you are concerned about wearing comfort, Xiaomi says the micro ﬁltration material used in the mask is soft, lightweight and gentle. The Inspiratory Resistance of Mi KN-95 masks lies at 153.9 Pa while the Expiratory Resistance is 137.9 Pa. This is said to ensure optimum breathability and offer ample airflow.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Speaker review: Superb sound at a bargain price

Also Read

Xiaomi Mi Smart Speaker review: Superb sound at a bargain price

There’s also a nose pin for a firm fixture, thereby ensuring there is no leakage. This also helps in preventing fogging on the glasses. Xiaomi says it also comes with softer earloops, thereby making it easy for users to wear it for a longer time without any pain around the ears.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: October 13, 2020 3:17 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Mi KN-95 masks launched, starts at Rs 250 for a pair
News
Xiaomi Mi KN-95 masks launched, starts at Rs 250 for a pair
Wings Slay wireless earbuds launched at Rs 1,799

News

Wings Slay wireless earbuds launched at Rs 1,799

Vivo V20 with 44MP Selfie camera launched in India: Price, specs

News

Vivo V20 with 44MP Selfie camera launched in India: Price, specs

OnePlus 18W power bank to launch at less than Rs 1,500

News

OnePlus 18W power bank to launch at less than Rs 1,500

Carl Pei, co-founder of OnePlus, departs ahead of 8T launch

News

Carl Pei, co-founder of OnePlus, departs ahead of 8T launch

Most Popular

Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 Review

HP OMEN 15 Ryzen 7 review: Unbridled power, insane value

Mafia Definitive Edition review: A gangster classic reborn

Dell Latitude 9510 2-in-1 review

Xiaomi Mi Smart Speaker review: Superb sound, bargain price

Xiaomi Mi KN-95 masks launched, starts at Rs 250 for a pair

Wings Slay wireless earbuds launched at Rs 1,799

Vivo V20 with 44MP Selfie camera launched in India: Price, specs

OnePlus 18W power bank to launch at less than Rs 1,500

Carl Pei, co-founder of OnePlus, departs ahead of 8T launch

Top five smartphones under Rs 20,000

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air

MIUI 12: Here's the first look of the new Android skin from Xiaomi

BlueJeans vs Zoom vs Google Meet vs Microsoft Teams: A comparison

Ubisoft Forward 2020: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Mi KN-95 masks launched, starts at Rs 250 for a pair

News

Xiaomi Mi KN-95 masks launched, starts at Rs 250 for a pair
Redmi Note 10 with 108-megapixel camera coming soon

News

Redmi Note 10 with 108-megapixel camera coming soon
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10, Note 10 Pro leaks reveal 5G support

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10, Note 10 Pro leaks reveal 5G support
Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic to launch soon in India

News

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic to launch soon in India
Redmi Note 10 5G to reportedly feature a 108-megapixel camera and optical zoom

News

Redmi Note 10 5G to reportedly feature a 108-megapixel camera and optical zoom

हिंदी समाचार

Jio ने बनाया नया रिकॉर्ड, यह मुकाम हासिल करने वाली पहली कंपनी बनी रिलायंस जियो

LG Velvet स्मार्टफोन भारत में जल्द होगा लॉन्च, ये होगी कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Vivo V20 स्मार्टफोन 44MP के सेल्फी कैमरा के साथ हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए कीमत

Realme Q2 सीरीज में लॉन्च हुए तीन नए स्मार्टफोन, बेहद कम कीमत पर मिल रहा 5G सपोर्ट

Oppo A53s और A73 5G जल्द होगा लॉन्च, ऑनलाइन हुआ स्पॉट

Latest Videos

Google Pixel 4A, Apple iPhone 12 event, Moto Razr 5G and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Google Pixel 4A, Apple iPhone 12 event, Moto Razr 5G and more: Weekly News Roundup
Realme Narzo 20 Camera Review

Reviews

Realme Narzo 20 Camera Review
Top five smartphones under Rs 20,000

Features

Top five smartphones under Rs 20,000
Poco X3 Camera Review

Reviews

Poco X3 Camera Review

News

Xiaomi Mi KN-95 masks launched, starts at Rs 250 for a pair
News
Xiaomi Mi KN-95 masks launched, starts at Rs 250 for a pair
Wings Slay wireless earbuds launched at Rs 1,799

News

Wings Slay wireless earbuds launched at Rs 1,799
Vivo V20 with 44MP Selfie camera launched in India: Price, specs

News

Vivo V20 with 44MP Selfie camera launched in India: Price, specs
OnePlus 18W power bank to launch at less than Rs 1,500

News

OnePlus 18W power bank to launch at less than Rs 1,500
Carl Pei, co-founder of OnePlus, departs ahead of 8T launch

News

Carl Pei, co-founder of OnePlus, departs ahead of 8T launch

new arrivals in india

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers