  Xiaomi Mi LED Smart Bulb crowdfunding now live in India: Price and features
The Xiaomi Mi LED smart bulb is priced at Rs 9,99. But, this amount is valid on only first 4,000 orders. Additionally, after the first 4,000 units, the price of it will reportedly go up to Rs 1,299, as per the company website.

Xiaomi Mi Smart LED Bulb

Xiaomi just recently launched its latest Mi LED Smart Bulb in India. Now, the Chinese company has started crowdfunding for its smart bulb in the country. The price of the Mi LED Smart Bulb price has also been revealed. Those interested in purchasing the smart bulb can head over to the company’s Mi India website and move to crowdfunding campaign. additionally, customers will first have to log in with their Xiaomi user ID and then pay the required amount for it.

As for the pricing, the Xiaomi Mi LED smart bulb is priced at Rs 9,99. But, this amount is valid on only first 4,000 orders. Additionally, after the first 4,000 units, the price of it will reportedly go up to Rs 1,299, as per the company website. Do note that the shipments for the first 4,000 units will start from May 20. The biggest highlight of the smart bulb is its support for Google Assistant as well as Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant.

One can even control the Mi LED Smart bulb via Xiaomi’s Mi Home app. It allows an individual to adjust the brightness and colour of the bulb, set schedules, and more. Moreover, the Chinese company is claiming that the product can deliver up to 11-years of life. The Internet of Things (IoT) device also reportedly offers support for 16 million colours. Besides, Xiaomi launched the Redmi Y3 and Redmi 7 smartphones alongside the smart bulb.

The latest Redmi Y3 carries a price of Rs 9,999 for the base 3GB RAM/32GB storage variant, while the Redmi 7 costs Rs 7,999 for the 2GB RAM/32GB storage configuration. Besides, Xiaomi also recently started crowdfunding for its Mi Men’s Sports Shoes 2 in the country. The product was reportedly supported by around 15,514 users. Xiaomi claimed that Mi Shoes was engineered with 5-in-1 uni-moulding tech that combines five different materials. Additionally, the shoes are shock-absorbent, durable, and slip-resistant, as per the company.

  • Published Date: April 26, 2019 3:09 PM IST

