  Xiaomi Mi LED Smart Bulb goes on crowdfunding at 12PM today: All you need to know
Xiaomi Mi LED Smart Bulb goes on crowdfunding at 12PM today: All you need to know

Xiaomi claims that the Mi LED Smart Bulb has a life of about 11 years and users don’t need a dedicated bridge to use its smart functions. It emits 800 lumens brightness and uses about 10W energy.

Xiaomi is all set to launch its first smart bulb, the Xiaomi Mi LED Smart Bulb as part of a crowdfunding campaign today. The crowdfunding campaign is set to kick off from 12 noon today on April 26th, 2019. Xiaomi initially revealed the LED Smart Bulb on April 24th, 2019 at the Xiaomi Redmi Y3 and the Redmi 7 launch event as the “one more thing” surprise. People interested in buying the bulb can head over to Mi India website and then navigate their way to the crowdfunding campaign to support the product. To do that, they need to be logged in with the Xiaomi ID and pay the required amount.

Buyers who do not have a Xiaomi ID need to register for it and then make the payment. One thing to ensure before supporting the crowdfunding campaign is to ensure that you have added your address in the account details section so that Xiaomi can ship the product to you once the crowdfunding campaign is completed. This is not the first crowdfunding campaign that Xiaomi has undertaken in India as the company launched its “Mi Bluetooth Audio Receiver” and “Mi Selfie Stick Tripod” as crowdfunding products in April last year.

Talking about the Mi LED Smart Bulb, it comes with 16 million colors and it can be controlled with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. In addition to digital voice assistants, it can also be controlled with the help of Mi Home App. Xiaomi claims that the bulb has a life of about 11 years and users don’t need a dedicated bridge to use its smart functions. The bulb has 800 lumens brightness and uses about 10W energy for the people looking for technical specifications.

The smartphone app can be used to control the brightness and color of the bulbs to their liking. Users can also turn the bulbs on and off or schedule the turn-off or on timings of the bulbs. One thing to note here is that it comes with an E27 socket at the bottom which is not supported in India. For context, all the bulbs, traditional, LED, or even the newer smart bulbs come with B22 socket. Buyers will need to purchase the B22 socket converter separately to use the E27 socket. The bulb is expected to be priced around Rs 1,000 after the campaign though it is likely that the crowdfunding price may be around Rs 800 to attract potential buyers.

