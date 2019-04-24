comscore
News

Xiaomi Mi LED Smart bulb launched in India alongside Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3; promises 11 years of life

News

Xiaomi has launched a new Mi LED Smart Bulb in India today, which is claimed to deliver up to 11 years of life. The Chinese company also launched the Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 smartphones in the country.

  • Updated: April 24, 2019 7:37 PM IST
Xiaomi bulb

Earlier today, Xiaomi launched its Mi LED Smart bulb alongside the Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 smartphones in India. The Chinese company launched all three products at an event in New Delhi today. Xiaomi first unveiled its Mi LED Smart bulb at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 in Barcelona. The newly launched smart Bulb will be available via crowdfunding on Mi.com starting April 26. As for the pricing, the company is yet to unveil the price of it. It is expected to reveal the price part on the same date.

The biggest highlight of the smart bulb is its support for Google Assistant and Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant. Moreover, the company claims that the Mi LED Smart Bulb can deliver up to 11 years of life, which is huge. It also offers support for 16 million colours. Xiaomi is touting that no bridge or hub is required to use the smart bulb, and one can control it using the company’s Mi Home app. Additionally, the app allows a user to change the brightness and colour of the bulb, set schedules, and more.

Xiaomi Redmi 7, Redmi Y3 First Impressions: Meaningful upgrades

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi 7, Redmi Y3 First Impressions: Meaningful upgrades

As mentioned above, apart from the Mi LED smart bulb, the company also launched Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3. The latter offers a 6.26-inch display along with a 19:9 aspect ratio. The panel operates at HD+ resolution, and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The Redmi Y3 runs MIUI 10 based on Android 9.0 Pie, and is built around a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC. It is backed a 4,000mAh battery.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Go First Look

The smartphone will be available in 3GB/4GB of RAM and 32GB/64GB of storage options. You can expand the internal storage up to 512GB via a microSD card. In terms of optics, there is an AI-based dual camera setup at the back. The setup includes a 12-megapixel primary snapper and a 2-megapixel secondary depth sensor.

Coming to the Redmi 7, the device offers an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. The handset is offered in 2GB RAM/32GB storage variant, and 3GB RAM/32GB storage model. The rest of the specifications are identical to the Redmi Y3 smartphone. The Redmi Y3 carries a starting price tag of Rs 9,999, while the Redmi 7 cost Rs 7,999 for the base variant.

  • Published Date: April 24, 2019 7:33 PM IST
  • Updated Date: April 24, 2019 7:37 PM IST

