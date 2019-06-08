Xiaomi just announced its partnership with offline electronics retail giant Vijay Sales for its Mi LED TV 4 Pro. As per the partnership, the Mi LED TV 4 Pro 55-inch will be available in about 80 Vijay Sales stores. Interested buyers in Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Delhi NCR, Surat, and Baroda can visit their nearest Vijay Sales store. This is likely to strengthen the offline availability of the Mi LED TV 4 Pro across India. Director for Offline Operations at Xiaomi India, Sunil Baby issues a statement to mark this partnership.

Baby said, “Our Mi TVs have seen incredible success in the last few months since their online launch. In a short span of 3 months, Xiaomi became the number one smart TV brand in India and continues to enjoy the leadership three consecutive quarters on.” He went on to add, “We are thrilled to partner exclusively with Vijay Sales to bring our 55” Mi LED 4 Pro TV offline for our users. We hope that we can continue to expand our portfolio offline in order to provide an even more enhanced consumer experience through highest quality products at an honest pricing.”

Managing Partner for Vijay Sales, Nilesh Gupta said, “Mi LED Smart TV range is extremely innovative and an industry leader with a great design. We at Vijay Sales are keen to provide a great experience to all our customers and it is indeed a very exciting moment for us to add Mi LED TV to our portfolio at an honest pricing for all our customers.”

Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4 Pro 55-inch specifications

The Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4 Pro 55-inch sports a 55-inch LED display with 4K resolution. The display supports 10-bit HDR content in just 4.9mm “ultra-thin” form-factor. Xiaomi has added a dual 16W stereo speaker in the TV along with support for DTS-HD surround sound. It also comes with a remote with voice search to make content discovery easier across DTH and streaming services.

On the software side, the Mi LED TV 4 Pro comes with Xiaomi PatchWall UI that makes content discovery faster. Xiaomi has teamed up with Hotstar, Hungama Play, Zee5, Voot, Eros Now, Alt Balaji, HOOQ, and more for PatchWall UI. As PatchWall UI is based on Android TV, users also get access to Google Play, YouTube and other streaming apps. The TV also comes with built-in Chromecast and Google Assistant.